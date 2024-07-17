iPhone 16 Pro leak just tipped bold color for the new iPhone

As a general rule of thumb, if you want a playfully colored iPhone, you either need to avoid the Pro models or get one of the best cases for your chosen model. While you can buy an iPhone 15 in pink, yellow or green, the Pro models tend to come in more muted shades with metallic, black and white leading the way.

These are usually accompanied by one slightly more exotic colourway. With the iPhone 15 Pro, it’s “Blue Titanium”, while the iPhone 14 Pro arrived with “Deep Purple” (pictured in the above). For the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, that shade will be “Rose” according to a new supply chain leak from the Chinese social network Weibo.

The leaker in question, Baby Sauce, makes it clear that this is not a return to “rose gold” — a finish that was all the rage in the mid-2010s and which featured on the iPhone 6S. It will apparently replace the Blue Titanium finish in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup.

This tip echos the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who predicted the arrival of a rose shade for the next Pro iPhone back in May.

Of course, “rose” covers a full spectrum of shades from quite a deep red to a milder pink. Given past releases, we’d expect this interpretation to be a subtle shade quite far removed from the more candy-like pink currently available on the iPhone 15, but we shall have to see.

The iPhone 16’s anticipated release date is fast coming into view. For over a decade, Apple has released numbered iPhones in September (barring a Covid-delayed October event for the iPhone 12), so we’re fully expecting the same again.

The upgrades we’re expecting this year include the introduction of the A18 chipset, models starting at 256GB of storage and a new Capture button for quick photography and video taking.

The Pro models are expected to get a little larger this year — with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens respectively — but the hope is that much of that will be down to seriously reduced bezels, rather than a significantly larger footprint. The smaller Pro model is expected to inherit the 5x optical zoom from last year’s Pro Max, and both are rumored to be getting a 48MP ultra-wide lens too.