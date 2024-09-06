Best of IFA 2024: Our 11 top gadgets from the show

IFA 2024 gave companies from around the world the chance to show off their latest wares. As expected, there was a host of AI-driven products, but the event also featured items such as portable chargers, innovative laptops and desktops, cool new fitness tech, smart home appliances and more. While Alef Aeronautics' flying car didn’t make an appearance, the European-focused tech show still brought the goods.

Several of the Tom’s Guide team attended this year’s IFA to go hands-on with some awesome upcoming products from the likes of Samsung, Anker, Honor, Lenovo, Acer, Qualcomm and others. There was no shortage of items meant to enhance and enrich one’s life, but we’ve found the veritable cream of the crop that comprises our Best of IFA 2024 list.

Read on to see our editors’ favorites for laptops, chargers, smartphones, wearables, kitchen tech and more.

Best of show: Acer Project DualPlay

(Image credit: Future)

What happens when one of the best gaming laptops and a Nintendo Switch get busy in the bedroom? It’s a question I never thought needed answering, but in doing so, Acer has created one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in Project DualPlay.

How it works is so simple on paper, you’ll be thinking “why has no-one else thought of this yet?” Simply push a button towards the top of the laptop, and the touchpad pops up and disconnects from the base. Turn it over and you’ve got a full controller so you don’t have to be limited to that keyboard and mouse when on-the-go.

But what about couch multiplayer? Well, those controllers are magnetically connected, so you can pull them apart a la Switch and get your fill of that split-screen fun! I hope this becomes more than a prototype, because I really think Acer is onto something. — Jason England

Best proof of concept: Lenovo Auto Twist

(Image credit: Future)

The Lenovo Auto Twist concept is, essentially, a face-tracking, Windows 11 Pro laptop with a motorized hinge. Revealed as part of Lenovo's Innovation World event adjacent to IFA 2024, the Auto Twist is one of the more interesting ideas in the computing hardware realm we've seen this year.

Although it’s merely a proof of concept, the device is quite aptly named. The 13.3-inch display twists and rotates and tilts all automatically. With vertical 180-degree and horizontal 270-degree movement (at 30 degrees and 20 degrees per second respectively) the Auto Twist can capture panoramic photos, track your face during video calls, and open with voice commands.

Lenovoâ€™s Auto Twist Laptop Will Blow Your Mind! - YouTube Watch On

You might be asking yourself, “but why?,” and we’ll say, it’s cooler in person than it might sound. — Kate Kozuch

Best laptop: Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360

(Image credit: Future)

IFA 2024 saw the announcement of various “AI laptops” featuring the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core or Intel Core Ultra 200V processors. This latest wave of AI-focused notebooks promises to deliver exceptional performance and power efficiency. Since we’re unable to test these laptops, it’s hard to say which is the best in terms of power and efficiency. However, we can and have selected the one which stood out the most for its external features. Yes, it’s the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360.

In all fairness, the new Pro 360 is virtually identical to its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 . That’s not a negative, however, given how this new laptop retains the same light and thin design we’ve come to appreciate. The AMOLED touch display returns, promising vivid image quality when watching videos. And since this is a 2-in-1 laptop , you can also use it as a Windows 11 tablet if you want to sketch, take notes, or read a digital comic.

Samsung makes some of the best Windows laptops out there and the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 seems poised to be another stellar device. If its Lunar Lake CPU lives up to the company’s promise of a 25-hour long battery life, this could very end up on our best laptops list. Because of that, we’ve awarded it with Best Laptop of IFA 2024. — Tony Polanco

Best gaming hardware: Acer Nitro Blaze 7

(Image credit: Future)

The next gaming handheld to step up to the plate is the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 — a device I predicted way back in January! So what makes this my favorite over the MSI Claw AI 8? Well, it comes down to two fundamental differences.

First, the Nitro Blaze 7 feels more comfortable in the hand with a better curvature to the back for a proper hand grip. And second, the chipset choice is more logical here. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a full blown laptop CPU, but based on what we saw benchmarking the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, the Ryzen 7 8840HS in the Blaze seems to be more performant.

So I’d be confident in the potential here for sure, as a gaming handheld that may be able to stand up to the incoming Ryzen Z2 models in early 2025 (given the fact this does have AI capabilities to run the next generation of FSR frame generation). — Jason England

Best tablet: Honor MagicPad 2

(Image credit: Future)

Put simply, this is now my new favorite Android tablet — copying a bit of the iPad Pro’s homework while being available at half the price. Don’t get it twisted. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset is not going to hang with the M4, and the Android tablet app selection is paltry compared to the iPad.

But Honor has done some incredible work to paper over those cracks, and even manages to bring some AI smarts that are actually helpful. It all starts with that gorgeous OLED panel that is just as bright as the iPad Pro, and even manages to have a faster refresh rate for games.

On top of that, the tablet apps Honor has built are just enough for your day to day productivity, and the AI Defocus Display is a revolution in protecting your eyes from myopia. Read more in my full review of the Honor MagicPad 2, where you can see just why this is a stellar choice. — Jason England

Best smartphone: Honor Magic Fold V3

(Image credit: Future)

We’ve seen a proliferation of foldable phones in recent years, proving they’re not gimmicky devices. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are undoubtedly best-in-class smartphones, they’re admittedly bulky when folded. Thankfully, the Honor Magic Fold V3 is here to prove that thin foldable phones are indeed possible. However, there’s a huge catch for certain folks.

As we said in our Honor Magic Fold V3 review , this device combines design elements from the best foldable phones and best smartphones , which makes it simple and fun to use either open or closed. Right now, it’s the thinnest foldable out there, which is certainly a major selling point. And like the aforementioned foldable phones, the Honor Magic Fold V3 packs a slew of AI features that work across many of the phone’s apps. Though it’s not the best for taking photos and software support is limited, there’s a lot to like here.

The main drawback is that, for now, the Magic Fold V3 is not available in the United States. That’s disappointing considering how many in the good ol’ U.S.A. would have loved a foldable Android 14 phone like this. But if you live outside the U.S., it shouldn’t be difficult to get your hands on this incredible phone that handily wins our Best Smartphone of IFA 2024 award. — Tony Polanco

Best mobile accessory: Anker MagGo 3-in-1

(Image credit: Future)

While the number of phones that support Qi2 are still limited, a bunch of Qi2 accessories have been released over the course of this year. During IFA 2024 we’ve seen a larger number of Qi2 products announced, including Anker’s adorable macaron-sized charger that can actually power three devices at once.

The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 unfolds to reveal three individual charging pads: a 15W Qi2 pad for phones, a 5W pad for wireless earbud cases, and a 5W pad reserved exclusively for an Apple Watch. It’s definitely steered towards Apple users, providing a conveniently portable means of charging an iPhone, AirPods and smartwatch all at once. It costs $90 and arrives on September 15. — Kate Kozuch

Best home innovation: Ki Wireless Power Transfer

(Image credit: Future)

We all agree that kitchen appliance cables are an eyesore, right? The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) is aiming to eliminate unsightly countertops with a new wireless power transfer protocol known as Ki. At IFA, the WPC demonstrated Ki’s electromagnetic induction abilities in the form of a custom-installed marble countertop, though the power transfer is possible through any countertop material that’s not metal.

When compatible appliances (in this case, it was a blender and kettle) are placed on top of the invisible “hobs,” they work just as they would if plugged into an outlet. Since the countertop look is left to the customer, one could integrate discreet markings that indicate the power transfer terminals or adopt a uniform finish for the most futuristic effect. Either way, Ki is a high-tech kitchen solution that’s a spectacle to behold. — Kate Kozuch

Best smart home device: Govee AI Sync Box 2

(Image credit: Future)

Although the Govee AI Sync Box 2 that can support 8K video was technically announced back at CES 2024, during IFA, the affordable smart lighting brand revealed that it’s finally shipping out.

Speaking to Govee at the show, it shared that people have been waiting patiently for the HDMI 2.1-equipped sync box to ship, and the timing couldn’t be any more convenient. Philips Hue just revealed its second-generation Play HDMI sync box, and while it’s an exciting launch in itself, Govee seems positioned to deliver a very similar experience for about $100 less.

The Govee AI Sync Box 2 uses Govee’s AI syncing technology to read gaming monitors and TV pictures to adjust the light display accordingly. It’s a bit more intelligent than the Govee solutions that require sticking an alien antenna-like apparatus to the edge of your screen. It’ll be interesting to test out the performance ourselves and live up to the promises, but from early impressions, it sounds like a great solution for upgrading your smart home. — Kate Kozuch

Best fitness tech: AmazeFit T-Rex 3

(Image credit: Future)

Many of the best smartwatches either run Apple’s watchOS software or a variation on Google’s Wear OS platform. But the Amazfit T-Rex 3 comes with an alternative — Zepp OS 4, which includes new AI personalization features like Zepp Flow, backed by OpenAI’s GPT-4o. But as soon as you put it on your wrist, the large stainless steel bezels, bright display and four physical buttons mounted to the side make it clear that this is a rugged watch designed for the outdoors.

It has dual-band GPS support for precise location tracking, a Readiness Score (similar to the Training Score you find on the best Garmin watches) and the battery can last up to 27 days, which blows the Apple Watch’s single-day battery life out of the water. Plus, it has in-depth sleep monitoring and analysis tools, although wearing such a large watch to bed isn’t the most comfortable experience, especially if you compare it to something sleeker like the Oura Ring. — James Frew

Best entertainment device: XGIMI MoGo 3

(Image credit: Future)

Priced at $449, the XGIMI MoGo 3 is quite a bit more affordable than the similarly-shaped Samsung Freestyle, making it a more attractive option for portable entertainment. As a bonus, it comes with a built-in stand. It’s about as compact as a water bottle, making it easy to slip into your bag and take anywhere. One of the standout features is its 450 ISO lumens brightness, ensuring clear and vibrant images even in less-than-ideal lighting conditions.

The XGIMI MoGo 3 is equipped with dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Audio support, plus it includes a new ambient light mode that syncs with your music. For those on the go, the MoGo 3 Pro is also compatible with a 65W power bank via its USB Type-C port, so you can keep it running when you’re away from an outlet. If you’re planning to use it extensively without access to power, XGIMI is offering a compatible 20,000 mAh PowerBase Stand for $99, which extends playback time by up to 2.5 hours. — Kate Kozuch