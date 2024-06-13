iOS 18 lets you do this on your iPhone even when your battery is dead

You'll never be late again

iOS 18 logo on an iPhone 15 Pro
(Image credit: Future)

iOS 18 will reportedly allow you to see the clock on your iPhone, even when it is out of battery.

In a recent Reddit post user ant_t99 showed off an image of their iPhone that had run out of battery but still showed the time in the top right corner. This is a feature we have seen in the Apple Watch, but this is the first time it's coming to the iPhone. The image also reveals that iPhones will still be findable when out of battery, a feature added in iOS 15. 

As a feature, this isn’t the most exciting we have seen at WWDC but it could benefit users in the right situation. Essentially, it means that the users will never be without the time. However, there is a question of how long the phone will show the clock before it turns off fully.

iPhone with no battery showing the clock

(Image credit: ant_t99 @ reddit)

iOS 18 is bringing a wide range of new features for iPhones, although Apple Intelligence will be locked to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max due to hardware restrictions. One of the biggest additions is the host of new Home screen customization options, which allows users to place their app icons and widgets freely, rather than being locked to the left-to-right and top-to-bottom options. 

Meanwhile, compatible devices will have access to Apple’s new Apple Intelligence, which adds an upgraded Siri that offers more features and ChatGPT integration. Apple Intelligence can also generate images using prompts; it can even create Genmojis in the Messages App. 

While the ability to see the time while the phone is out of battery appears dull compared to the wealth of other features, it could help people in a bind, and it's great to see that Apple has added this helpful feature. However, it raises the question of when your phone is actually out of power compared to when it is simply turning off. 

For more information on the reveals you can visit our WWDC 2024 recap for all of the big announcements. 

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 