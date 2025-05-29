iOS 26 could finally get this missing battery feature — here's what your iPhone could do
Apple could finally let us know how long we have to wait for a full charge
A new rumor has emerged suggesting Apple won't call its next mobile operating system iOS 19. Instead, the company is reportedly taking a leaf from Samsung's book and jumping straight to iOS 26.
But it won't just be a new name that comes with the update, as a new rumor suggests that a long-awaited battery charging feature will make its way to Apple devices: you'll finally be able to see how long until your device is fully charged.
iOS 26's new battery trick
This is not a new feature for smartphones as a whole. Google Pixel devices have had charge time remaining on the lock screen for a long time. However, that doesn't make it any less exciting for iPhone owners to have that extra bit of information on their phone.
Now, when you look at an iPhone's screen while it's charging, you see the percentage charged, which is useful, but doesn't give you any indication of how long you'll need to wait for your phone to fill up. If you're running out of time and need to know how long it will take for your phone to charge, it's helpful to know.
This report, which originally appeared in Bloomberg earlier this month, didn't seem to garner much attention at the time. In the report, Mark Gurman said there "will be a lock-screen indicator showing how long it will take to charge up".
It's not a game-changing feature, like the rumored visual overhaul the new version of iOS is rumored to get, but it's still a welcome addition that'll make using the iPhone a little more pleasant on a daily basis.
While Apple has shifted much of its focus to AI in recent months, the massive 'Solarium' UI for iOS 26 could be the most significant change in a while, bringing the company's focus back to user experience.
And if you don't like the changes coming to iOS, Apple could make it easier to transfer an eSIM to Android.
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.
