iOS 18.2 could bring Genmoji and ChatGPT integration to your iPhone before the end of the year

Many of the missing Apple Intelligence features for iOS 18, revealed during WWDC and the most recent Apple event, might appear before Christmas this year.

Apple's release of Apple Intelligence hasn't been without its issues, namely that many of the features haven't appeared yet. While we are starting to see some updates with the predicted release of iOS 18.1 later this month, there are still plenty of features that customers will have to wait for.

However, a recent report from 9to5mac suggests this could change soon. We could see iOS 18.2 in December if Apple follows its usual trend of releasing the second update by the end of the year and it will contain more of the missing Apple Intelligence features for some of the best iPhones.

The first of these is likely to be ChatGPT support for Siri, mainly because Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that ChatGPT integration will happen by the end of this year when speaking about the rollout of the iPhone 16. The iPhone 16 keynote also announced that Apple intelligence will finally be localized for additional English-speaking countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

What else can we expect in iOS 18.2?

(Image credit: Future)

The next feature that will likely appear is the promised Genmoji and image playground that we saw announced at Apple's WWDC presentation. So far, Apple has been relatively quiet about the feature, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that we will likely see these image generation features appear within iOS 18.2. We also expect to see the redesigned Mail App make an appearance, if only to compete with Google's integration of Gemini in the iOS version of the Gmail app.

The Apple Keynote also announced several hearing health features for the AirPods Pro 2. These include a new hearing protection mode, which adds a passive noise cancellation feature designed to protect your ears in loud environments. Users can also expect a new clinical-grade hearing aid, which will include a hearing profile tailored to the user. We can also expect to see the forced browser choice screen in EU countries and support for Robot Vacuums in the Home app.

All of these features would be great to see, but it is important to note that you will need a compatible iPhone with access to Apple Intelligence.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors