Apple September event — 7 biggest rumors you need to know

We are less than a month away from Apple's big September event, where the Cupertino-company should announce a bevy new products. We're expecting to see at least four new iPhones in the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. We also should get good looks at the Apple Watch Series 10 and potentially, a revamp of Apple's earbuds in the Airpods 4 and maybe the Apple Airpods Max 2.

Compared to rivals, Samsung and Google, Apple tends to be a tighter ship when it comes to rumors. However, that doesn't mean their boat is leak free.

We've gathered seven of the top rumors we've uncovered to give you an idea of what you might see when Apple finally reveals their next generation of iPhones and other devices.

Top iPhone 16 rumors

Bigger screens for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

Apple is really thinking big this year as there have been multiple rumors that the sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro phones are going up. The regular iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to be growing from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, make it more of a mid-size phone.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is said to be 6.9 inches, which would be a pretty big jump from 6.7 inches on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. By comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL are both 6.8 inches. So the new iPhone 16 Pro Max would be the largest flagship in the U.S. that’s not a foldable.

Lights, cameras, Capture button

We’ve heard conflicting rumors about this one but it’s clear that Apple is reportedly adding a so-called Capture button to at least some iPhone 16 models. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this dedicated camera button would work just like a read camera. If you press half-way down on the button you’ll engage auto-focus, and if you press all the way you’ll snap a photo.

It gets more interesting. Swiping your finger over the Capture button would zoom you in and out while shooting photos and vides. We would expect Apple to add this feature to the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, but it could very well end up on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

No price increase (maybe)

For much of the summer, it's felt like tech companies from streamers to manufacturers have all agreed to raise prices. A recent rumor suggests that Apple will be standing pat on iPhone price with only a slight bump to the iPhone 16 Pro.

The base-level of each iPhone 16 is expected to stay the same. Like they did with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple might be dropping the 128GB storage capacity for the iPhone 16 Pro, which will raise the price $100 to $1,099.

Apple Watch Series 10 rumours

Bigger displays

Apparently, 2024 is the year Apple goes huge with all of their products, as it's been rumored that the Apple Watch Series 10 will see the biggest design change since the Apple Watch 7. Rumors claim that there will be two versions, growing the Apple Watch to 45mm and 49mm compared to the current 41mm and 45mm sizes.

If renders are to be believed, the Apple Watch 10 display may measure 2 inches in size, making it the largest Apple Watch ever. Despite the display increase, it might still be smaller than the 1.93-inch Apple Watch Ultra, with thinner bezels.

Sleep apnea and hypertension detection

If Apple is able to pull off sleep apnea detection and blood pressure tracking in the Apple Watch 10, it will be a huge reason to pick up Apple's next smartwatch. Unfortunately, that capability is up in the air, so it's something of a coinflip whether or not we'll see these features in the new watch.

Reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggest that neither feature is working well in testing. Sleep apnea is also tired to blood oxygen saturation tracking, a feature that Apple hasn't been able to workaround due to being sued by Masimo Corp for patent infringement.

If Apple hasn't found a workaround for either feature, we might not see them until next year. Still, conflicting reports have the features debuting this year.

Apple Airpods 4 rumors

Two new versions on the way

Apple hasn't updated the original AirPods since the third generation dropped in 2021. However, reports suggest that we'll be seeing a pair of new AirPods during Apple's September event. Allegedly, Apple is looking to release a more budget-friendly set to replace the AirPods 2, which Apple has kept around to offer as a cheaper option, and a sequel to the AirPods 3.

The big difference between the two potential versions, beyond price, is ANC. The more expensive AirPods 3 sequel is supposed to offer active noise cancelling, something only the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro models have currently.

