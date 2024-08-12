iPhone 16 Pro dedicated camera button detailed in new report — here’s how it works

When the iPhone 16 makes its expected debut in September, we should see a new button on the iPhone Pro 16 models meant to act as a dedicated camera button.

The new shutter button should function like the button found on DSLR cameras, which was spotted in a new leak reported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Apple doesn't normally add buttons to the iPhone; if anything, the Cupertino company seems determined to remove buttons.

However, that trend has started to shift as the action button was added to the iPhone 15 Pro last year. As of right now, the Action button is configurable, and it can be set to open up the Camera app and then be used as a shutter button. Of course, the volume button has always been available to take a picture.

The new button will work based on how heavily you press it. A little press will trigger autofocus, while a harder one will snap the picture. The report says you can swipe the button to zoom in and out while shooting photos and videos.

Gurman reports that the less expensive versions of the iPhone 16 will get the action button from the iPhone 15 Pro. Still, it's unclear from his report or other leaks if this dedicated camera button will also feature on other iPhone 16 models. The control center will become more customizable, and the Lock Screen will get new options in iOS 18, which Gurman says "may make the Action button less of an asset."

Surprisingly, outside of this potential dedicated shutter button, not much has leaked out about any changes to the cameras of the iPhone 16 Pro. Supposedly, the tetraprism telephoto lens from the iPhone 15 Pro Max will appear on both Pro models.

Potentially, the iPhone 16 Pro might get an upgraded ultrawide lens from the current 12 megapixels to 48 MP, but that's it so far.

We'll know more in September, so follow along with Tom's Guide for all the latest iPhone 16 news.

