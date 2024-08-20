iPhone 16 leak just spilled the specs and prices on all four models

We're less than a month away from the likely iPhone 16 release date, and we have our first big clue as to how much the new Apple handsets will reportedly cost.

Over on X, regular Apple leaker, Apple Hub, shared a number of technical specifications for the entire iPhone 16 lineup including starting prices for each model.

Amazingly, Apple appears to be keeping iPhone 16 prices the same as those for the iPhone 15 series — at least for the majority of handsets. And during a summer where Apple's smartphone rivals raised prices, we can feel our wallets breathing a little easier. This pricing news alone might vault the iPhone 16 models to the top of our best iPhones list.

About the only change we can see in the Apple Hub leak involves the iPhone 16 Pro. It will supposedly start at $1,099, a $100 premium over the iPhone 15 Pro. However, Apple seems to have some changes planned for this new phone. In addition to a larger screen and the adoption of a new telephoto lens, the iPhone 16 Pro will apparently start with 256GB of storage. That's the same move Apple made last year, when raising prices on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored iPhone 16 lineup specs Header Cell - Column 0 iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max Screen szie 6.1" 6.7" 6.3" 6.9" Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz 120Hz 120Hz Case design Aluminum Aluminum Titanium Titanium Processor A18 A18 A18 Pro A18 Pro Apple Intelligence Yes Yes Yes Yes Ultra wide camera 12MP 12MP 48MP 48MP Optical zoom 2x 2x 5x 5x Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Battery size 3,561 mAh 4,006 mAh 3,355 mAh 4,676 mAh Storage capacities 128/256/512 GB 128/256/512 GB 256GB/512GB/1 TB 256GB/512GB/1 TB Base price $799 $899 $1,099 $1,199

The leak appears to confirm a lot of information that we've already covered including the introduction of the largest versions of the Pro and Pro Max tiers to date with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens, respectively.

Apple Intelligence support to every handset isn't too much of a surprise. Apple has already said you'll need an iPhone running on an A17 or later, and the new phones are all supposed to feature an A18 system-on-chip. In the case of the Pro models, apparently Apple has a pro variant of the A18 in the works.

The rumored specs do detail some potential disappointments. If you were still hoping for an iPhone 16 Ultra, Apple Hub's leak has nary a mention of the mythical device. Perhaps an Ultra version of the iPhone will debut next year alongside the much rumored iPhone 17 Slim.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Battery life could also be a challenge for the iPhone 16 Pro, since it will have a smaller capacity battery compared to the Plus and Pro Max versions. Then again, there's only so much space in the compact iPhone 16 Pro even with the larger screen.

It was rumored that the entire iPhone 16 lineup would get Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, but if this spec chart is accurate, only the Pro Models would offer that feature. The Pro cameras should also be a bit better featuring a 48MP ultrawide and 5x optical zoom for both the Pro and the Pro Max.

We'll know more for sure when Apple debuts its flagship phone lineup during their September event. Keep it tuned to Tom's Guide where we'll have all the latest updates as they come in.

More from Tom's Guide