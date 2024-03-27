Apple Maps just tipped for major upgrade — here’s what we know

News
By Josh Render
published

Custom route feartures could be heading to the iPhone's Maps app

change the starting point in directions in iOS Maps
(Image credit: Future)

iOS 18 may have a heavy AI focus when it arrives later this year, but Apple's still going to want to make some updates to the iPhone's existing apps. And that could mean a big change for the built-in Maps, tool, if some recently uncovered code is any indication.

According to a report from MacRumors code sleuth Nicolás Alvarez came across the code hinting at custom routes coming to iOS 18 Maps. Supposedly, Apple has pushed an iOS 18 file to its maps backend labeled "CustomRouteCreation." The file doesn't reveal much beyond its name, but it does mention that the upcoming feature will only be available in the United States initially, which is fairly typical for new Maps features.

When planning a journey in Apple Maps, your current options are quite limited. It is possible to add certain restrictions when planning a journey, such as no highways or tolls. An Apple Maps vs. Google Maps comparison reveals these options pale in comparison to what you find in other map apps. Google Maps, in particular, allows a user far more freedom when planning their route. 

iPhone 16 camera pill design

(Image credit: MacRumors)

The appeal of custom routes is the freedom it offers users when planning their trips, and it can make the experience far more enjoyable. For instance, it would allow a user to pick a certain road due to its visual beauty, unlike the current approach, which focuses on expediency. 

We have heard a wealth of rumors about what could be announced when Apple previews iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, with a particular focus on Apple's AI plans. We're glad to hear other features in Apple's built-in apps aren't getting neglected in this AI push.

Then again, we're talking about just a line of code that doesn’t give us a lot of information to work with. We won’t know how "CustomRouteCreation" will work, or if it will even be included until WWDC, which has been confirmed for June 10.

More from Tom's Guide

Phone
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Network
Arrow
Mint Mobile US
Ultra Mobile US
US Mobile US
Monthly Cost
Arrow
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Arrow
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Arrow
Any Data
Storage Size
Arrow
powered by
Toms Guide
in association with WhistleOut
Plans
Unlocked
Showing 10 of 294 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get 6 months FREE ...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
iPhone 15 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 10% off any 6-...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(128GB)
iPhone 15 Plus 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 10% off any 6-...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
(Installments)
iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Holiday Offer: New...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get up to $200 cre...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15
(Installments)
iPhone 15 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get 6 months FREE ...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(Installments)
iPhone 15 Plus 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get 6 months FREE ...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
(Installments)
iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
15GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront