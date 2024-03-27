Sony could be making a major design change to the Xperia 1 VI

By Dave LeClair
published

Get ready for a new display aspect ratio

The Sony Xperia 1 V in hand from the back
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
We see many smartphone leaks every week, and most of them reveal iterative changes, more powerful specs, and a design that looks a lot like the previous version. The latest leak about the Xperia 1 VI suggests that Sony will ditch the longer 21:9 aspect ratio we’ve come to expect from the company’s high-end phones. 

Instead, based on a post from noted leaker Zackbuks on Weibo, it looks like Sony will make a stumpier phone that falls more in line with the look and feel of other high-end handsets. 

According to the post, the  yet-unannounced Sony Xperia 1 VI should measure 162 x 74.4 x 8.45mm. That’s a big difference from the 165 x 71 x 8.3mm measurements of the  Xperia 1 V, making the new phone 3mm shorter and 3.4mm wider. 

The leaker also said that the Xperia screen will feature a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which makes sense given the rumored proportions of the upcoming phone. The screen size is reported to be about 6.5 inches, which is more than enough screen space and within the expected range for a top-of-the-line flagship smartphone.

Copilot running on a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 uses a more traditional aspect ratio (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The change to the aspect ratio would align Sony’s flagship with the popular Samsung Galaxy S24 series of devices. It makes sense for Sony to target a more traditional screen shape if it’s trying to expand its share of the smartphone market. After all, if Samsung is seeing massive success with an aspect ratio closer to the traditional 16:9, perhaps that’s the screen shape more smartphone buyers desire. (Another top-selling phone, the iPhone 15, uses a 19.5:9 aspect ratio for its display as well.)

Another part of the Xperia 1 VI leak that has me skeptical is the rumor of a display with 2K+ resolution. Sony has long included a 4K screen on its high-end phones, so it would be an odd departure to include a lower-resolution display. On the other hand, such a move could be a cost-cutting measure.

It’s worth noting that while Zackbuks has been right on some leaks, they’ve also flubbed some rumors, so you should take this latest report with a grain of salt. While it does seem like a logical move for Sony to conform and go with the more popular aspect ratio, there’s always a chance that this leak is inaccurate and that Sony could stick with the aspect ratio its phones have become known for.

