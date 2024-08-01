iPhone 16 Pro Max tipped to arrive in two fresh new colors — bronze and black

There are a lot of questions to ask in the run up to September’s Apple Event, and the launch of the iPhone 16. Especially those of you that are particularly fashion conscious, and need what color iPhone you’re going to get once the phones are released. Some new leaks may have what you need to make up your mind, including some brand new color options.

This colorful information comes from two separate leaks. The first features dummy units in a number of different colors, while the other is a report from Chinese social network Weibo. And if these leaks are to be believed, we may be able to pick up an iPhone 16 Pro Max in bronze or black. Actually black.

Let’s start with the dummy units, which come from leaker Sonny Dickson. There are no major surprises on the design front, and the look of these phones corroborates what we’ve seen and heard previously. However the units are presented in 3 separate colors: white, what seems to be natural Titanium and black.

But unlike Apple’s previous attempts at a black-like color, this isn’t a dark gray variant. This is blacker than Batman’s soul, and almost looks like it’s been colored with Vantablack. Granted the final model may not be quite so black, because dummy units aren’t always truly indicative of the final product. However the refined nature of these units suggest they shouldn’t be too far off what Apple reveals next month.

As for the bronze, we don’t have any photographic evidence to go by — just the words of Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo. Apparently one of the iPhone 16 Pro Max colors is “especially like bronze”, or at least that’s what the translations say.

The strange thing is that previous reports all referred to this fourth iPhone 16 Pro Max color as “Rose”. Details are scarce and seem to contradict, with one source claiming that it would be a “titanium version of gold” while another claims that it won’t be a variant of rose gold as seen on older iPhone models.

A bronze-like color could potentially match the latter description. Plus the brushed titanium metal has already shown to have an impact on how iPhone colors look — meaning the equivalent of Rose Gold now looks totally different. But unless we actually see an official render or unit we can’t say for sure.

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to come in the same color options as the Pro Max. Meanwhile the iPhone 16 colors are rumored to with 7 different choices. Those colors are said to include black, pink, blue, yellow and green just like we saw with iPhone 15. White and purple are also expected to make an appearance as well.

No doubt further leaks will happen between now and the Apple Event, at which point Apple should make all these details official. Until then be sure to check out our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max hubs for all the latest news and rumors about the upcoming phones.