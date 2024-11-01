Leaked documents reveal Google’s plans for the Pixel 11a — here’s what we know

A recent leak has indicated that Google plans to release a Pixel 11a and a Pixel tablet in 2027.

The Google Pixel A-series is undoubtedly popular, and it seems Google intends to keep the phones coming for the foreseeable future. As one of the best cheap phones, the A series is affordable but doesn't skimp on features. For instance, the Pixel 8a cost $499 at release but had the same chip as the Pixel 8 and better cameras. However, as chips get more expensive, Google has had to look at how it produces these phones.

In a recent report, Android Authority revealed recently leaked documents from Google's gChips division that confirm Google intends to release a Pixel 11a, and a new Pixel tablet, in 2027. It also reveals how the chips may change in the future.

For reference, the Pixel A-series usually has the same Tensor as the main phone but mounted in iPoP packages. Meanwhile, the mainline phones use the superior FOPLP. This means the chips are cheaper but run hotter than the mainline phones.

However, with Google moving to TSMC, this is no longer possible, as all the chips will use the same package. This means Google must seek a new way to cut costs for the later A-series phones. According to the report, Google is considering fusing off defective parts of the TPU to save chips that generally would be discarded. These chips would then be used in the cheaper models.

While this would help to lower the overall cost, it would come with the drawback of reducing the AI performance for the devices. This would, in turn, create a SoC feature gap between the mainline and Pixel A-series.

However, the Pixel 11a is a long way off, and there is plenty to be excited about for the Pixel 9a. For instance, it looks like the Pixel 9a will be getting something of a design overhaul, with rumors indicating that the phone will lose Google's iconic camera bar. However, other leaks indicated that the Pixel 9a would be bigger, and more powerful than the older model and come with a bigger battery.

It is still very early days regarding the Pixel 11a, to the degree that Google is still in the planning phase. However, when it is released, we expect it to follow its predecessors as one of the best cheap phones on the market.