Android 16 confirmed for early release — here’s what we know

Google intends to release two major Software Development Kits (SDKs) in 2025, confirming an early release for Android 16.

The company has confirmed that Android 16, codenamed “Baklava,” is set for an early 2025 release, following speculation that it would arrive sooner than expected due to a switch to a more stable trunk-based system.

Originally spotted by Android Authority, Google has announced that it intends to release two SDKs next year — the first being Android 16 released in Q2. This will be the first time that Google will release a major update before Q3 in more than a decade. Not only that, but Google intends to release a smaller SDK in 2025 Q4.

(Image credit: Google)

Typically, Google releases one major Android update each year with a new Application Programming Interface (API) and follows it with smaller quarterly platform releases (QPR) that add new features but don’t change the API.

There have been occasions where Google has released a QPI with API, which necessitates a new Software Development Kit (SDK) usually under a new name. However, we don't know if the Q4 SDK will be released as Android 16.1 or not.

Android 16 looks to be a pretty major update compared to Android 15. For instance, recent code lines indicated a focus on multitasking with changes to the bubbles API that launched with Android 11. Currently, the bubble feature only works for chat apps, but that could change in the new version. There are also indications that Android 16 could make an iPhone-inspired change to notifications.

The early release of an OS gives developers more time to adapt and change apps to better perform, meaning it is a great time to grab one of the best Android phones, especially with Black Friday just around the corner.

