Google Pixel 9a renders just leaked — here’s your first look

Sure, the mainline Google Pixel 9 lineup just launched in August, but why not look at the first images of the Pixel 9a, Google's budget-friendly Pixel phone line and some of the best budget phones available?

The leaked images come to us from Android Headlines, which teamed up with leakmonger OnLeaks, aka Steve Hemmerstoffer. OnLeaks procured CAD drawings of new devices and created renders based on those drawings. His work is usually fairly accurate to what we see in new phones.

These renders show us some changes between the Pixel 9a and the Pixel 8a. Like the flagship Pixel 9 phones, the updated camera array is the most significant noticeable design change.

The Pixel 8a features an edge-to-edge silver bar array, while the Pixel 9a version is losing the bar, so it's just the cameras in a horizontal line. The cameras do appear more flush with the phone.

It looks to be the same camera as the Pixel 9 with an ultrawide lens and the main.

Otherwise, the bezels look pretty thick, but it's hard to tell if they're the same size or smaller than those of the 8a. For now, they are more prominent than the Pixel 9, which is no real surprise for a budget phone.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines) (Image credit: On Leaks / Android Headlines) (Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

We haven't spotted much news about the potential specs of the Pixel 9a besides some news regarding the processor. In early September, it was tipped that the Pixel 9a will go with the Tensor G4 chipset that powers the Pixel 9. However, it might not feature the Samsung Exynos 5400 modem, so the Pixel 9a might not get the Satellite SOS feature.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Surprisingly, the Pixel 9a will be one of the first Pixel devices to launch with Android 15, which as of this writing, has still not officially launched. The operating system update should go live on October 15.

Typically, Google launched the A-line in the spring, with this year's Pixel 8a announced on May 7 during Google I/O. We expect a similar release schedule for the Pixel 9a.

More from Tom's Guide