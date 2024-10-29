Google Pixel 9a leak reveals a bigger, faster, more efficient mid-range phone

Google's mid-range Pixel 9a isn't supposed to launch until next March, but thanks to a bevy of leaks, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect in next year's handset. A new report from Android Headlines combines several spec leaks that seem to confirm the information we've already covered and introduce a few new specs.

To begin, the Pixel 9a will get bigger as the display grows from 6.1 inches on the Pixel 8a to 6.3 inches, the same size as the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. The display should be adaptive at 120Hz. This means that the phone will be bigger, featuring dimensions of 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm, slightly taller and wider than the Pixel 8a's 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9 mm dimensions.

Surprisingly, Google has shaved a couple of grams off the weight of the Pixel 9a, coming in at 186g, compared to 188g for this year's Google mid-range.

This is no surprise, but the Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 processor introduced in the main Pixel 9 lineup in August. Here is where we'll see a slight downgrade compared to the Pixel 9 as the 9a will feature 8GB of RAM, rather than 12 like in the Pixel 9. It will be available with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The growth in size means a bigger 5,000mAh battery, much bigger than the 4492mAh capacity on the Pixel 8a. However, according to the report, the charging speeds will stay at 18W wired and 7.5 wireless charging speeds.

It has been claimed previously that the Pixel 9a will feature a 48MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide and a 13MP front camera. Android Headline's report seems to confirm those numbers.

For the last three years, Google has revealed its a-series of phones during Google I/O in May. However, multiple rumors have said that Google will open preorders for the Pixel 9a in mid-March of 2025. This may mean that Google will forgo launching new hardware at next year's I/O conference.

Android Headlines does claim that the Pixel 9a will have the same starting price as the 8a, starting at $499, which is $300 less than the Pixel 9.

The Pixel 9 is already rivaling its own Pro variant, and it looks more and more like the Pixel 9a, which will be worth consideration compared to the mainline Pixel phones, even with some slight downgrades.

