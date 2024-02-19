How is Google Pixel 8 Pro this cheap!? Get over $200 off right now

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the better AI driven phones on the market and has set itself up as a competitor against the iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24. While it was disappointing the Pixel 8 Pro didn't retain the $899 price of its predecessor it was still a very reasonable price of $999 at release. However, Amazon has righted that wrong by slashing the price of the phone for a Presidents' Day discount — by $200!

Currently Amazon is offering the Pixel 8 Pro Unlocked 128GB for $799. This deal, like any Amazon deal, is offered outside of a SIM contract and is a one-off payment, although there are financing options available.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is an AI powerhouse. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED screen that displays 1,344 x 2,992 pixels. The phone has 12GB of RAM and a Google Tensor G3 chipset. The Google Pixel 8 Pro also offers a 50MP main camera, a 48MP Ultrawide and a 48MP telephoto lens with a 5x Zoom.



The Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with a wealth of new features that allow it to stand out in the modern smartphone market. Firstly, there's the inclusion of a new temperature sensor built into the phone. This sensor allows it to read and display various temperatures with ease, for instance reading the temperature of the pavement to make sure it isn't too hot for your four legged friend to walk on.

The Pixel 8 Pro also sees a boost in camera performance over the standard model. While the Pixel 8 comes with a 12MP Ultrawide, the Pixel 8 Pro offers up a 48MP Ultrawide camera. This is one of the biggest distinctions between both the Pixel models. But, of course, Google's other main focus is the AI features on offer.

The Pixel 8 Pro comes with Google's newest AI, named Gemini Nano which is powered by the phones Tensor G3 chip. Gemini can help to improve videos and photos with ease by using Magic Editor and Night Sight. The Gemini Nano can also help your videos by better allowing background noises to be easily edited out. The Google Pixel 8 Pro also comes with its own version of Circle to Search, making searching for specific elements in online text and pictures.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a great phone and the improved camera and power helps it to stand aside from the base Pixel 8. While it might be less powerful overall than the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro it still offers great value for money — which is even more the case with this excellent Presidents' Day deal.