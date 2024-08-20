Google search just tipped for a big upgrade to help you find new shows and movies to watch

Google could soon introduce a significant change to the Discover feed, according to a recent APK teardown.

As it stands, Google allows users to customize their Discover feed to show news and updates based on their interests. Google's Discover includes four cards at the top of the feed that show air quality, weather conditions, stock prices and sports scores. However, an APK by Android Authority has found that Google could add a new card that will provide updates on new and upcoming TV shows and movies.

The code for the upcoming card was spotted in a teardown for the latest beta of the Google app, version 13.42.37. Android Authority enabled the function before the official release, which means they could capture some screenshots of what the new card could look like. The card shows off the film's title and runtime, alongside a smaller version of the movie's poster and states if it's currently in theatres.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Unfortunately, Android Authority couldn't get the card to appear for a TV show. However, we can assume that the card will have the show's image alongside when it is on and where. Hopefully, Google will allow us to better personalize the cards with our location and preferred streaming services, meaning the card can show local times for films and new additions for sites like Netflix and Disney+.

Now would be a great time to have more information on what is coming to streaming services as there are lots of great shows to catch up on, and more coming soon. For instance, it was recently announced that The Office will see a comeback on Prime Video later in 2024. alternatively, you could use it to see what movies and shows are in the top 10 for sites like Netflix, even if those movies came out a while ago.

There's no doubt that this is a great time for movies, with films like Alien: Romulus seeing a return to form for the series. Being able to quickly see when new films and shows are airing on your Google Discover page is one that media fans should be excited about.

However, it should be noted that APK teardowns reveal the codes in the software but don't reveal when the feature will be released. So, for now, we have a list of five top new movies to stream on your devices.

