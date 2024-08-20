Netflix just got the best action-thriller show ever made — you need to binge-watch it right now

My favorite action movie ever made is 2014’s “The Raid 2” (and its predecessor, “The Raid”, isn’t far behind) so when I learned that director Gareth Evan was co-creating an action-thriller TV show that would bring “The Raid”’s brand of pulpy martial arts-inspired action to the small screen, my interest was immediately piqued.

Eventually, “Gangs of London” arrived in April 2020, and it delivered on the promise of its core premise with 10 episodes bursting with pulse-raising action spectacle and just enough melodrama between generally compelling characters to give the brutal fight sequences some genuine emotional grounding. A second season swiftly followed in 2022 and offered more of the same excellent concoction.

The show debuted on AMC Plus, but this week it arrived on Netflix U.S., and I’m delighted that its arrival on one of the best streaming services should give it an extra injection of interest (it's far too underrated for my liking). Plus, its Netflix bow is well-timed with a third season in the works. Here’s why you need to stream “Gangs of London” on Netflix right now...

What is ‘Gangs of London’ about?

Gangs of London Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Described by NME as “‘Game of Thrones’ but without the dragons” on the DVD packaging, “Gangs of London” is an action-thriller show set in you’ve guessed it, London. It centers on the dangerous power struggle that threatens to consume the entire city following the assassination of Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney), the head of the dominant Wallace crime family.

His impulsive son Sean (Joe Cole), takes the reigns and sets about not only tightening his family’s grip on London but also rooting out the ones responsible for his father’s death, no matter the cost. But Sean’s actions are not without consequences and the Wallace’s rivals are plotting to take power for themselves. Of course, in the criminal world, nobody can be trusted, so prepare yourself for backstabbing and power plays aplenty as things shake out.

Adding to the sense of distrust is new enforcer Elliot Carter (Sope Dirisu), who is actually an undercover police officer looking to infiltrate the Wallace Organisation and bring it down from within. It may not quite be on the same level as “Game of Thrones” in terms of production quality or budget, but it’s just as binge-able.

‘Gangs of London’ packs pure television thrills

(Image credit: Sky/AMC)

I knew that “Gangs of London” was going to be right up my alley from the very first episode during a hugely intense scene in which Elliot squares off against a hulking henchman armed with a butcher's knife. This brutal action showdown has all the hallmarks of “The Raid” movies, and it’s just one of many remarkable action moments within “Gangs of London”.

If you’re looking for something to watch on Netflix that will quicken your pulse, 'Gangs of London' is the perfect option.

There’s no doubt that “Gangs of London” is at its very best during its action moments. When the focus is on life-or-death fights, the show shines in a way that no other action-thriller TV show has ever managed to match. However, it’s unfolding character-driven drama is also surprisingly compelling, even when it’s pretty melodramatic. These two elements dovetail perfectly to give the show real stakes.

“Gangs of London” season 2 isn’t quite as successful, with the balance between the show’s brutal action and twisting drama not as well-struck, but it’s certainly got its highlights, and it’s still a must-watch if you enjoyed the first chapter. Plus, even if they’re not as narratively impactful, the fight scenes are just as impressive.

Critics appear to agree with my assessment. “Gangs of London” season 1 has an impressive 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes , but season 2 is only 81%, and while that’s a pretty notable drop, it's still a very solid score. Meanwhile, the viewer score stands at 86% for the first season, but a more lukewarm 70% for season 2.

Stream ‘Gangs of London’ on Netflix right now

(Image credit: Sky/AMC)

If you’re looking for something to watch on Netflix that will quicken your pulse, “Gangs of London” is the perfect option. It’s pulpy fun throughout, just so long as you can stomach some very violent sequences and some performances that wouldn’t feel out of place in a B-movie. Plus, with two seasons to binge (comprising 18 episodes total), it should keep you busy for several nights — or you could tear through the entire thing in a single lazy weekend.

With “Gangs of London” season 3 in production, make sure you’re all caught up on the gang warfare bubbling just below the surface of the U.K.’s historic capital city now that the often criminally overlooked show is available to stream on Netflix.

Need some more viewing options? Be sure to watch this masterful Netflix movie before it leaves the service later this week, and the big-red streamer has also added a cult-favorite horror series that you won’t want to miss either.

Watch "Gangs of London" season 1-2 on Netflix now

More from Tom's Guide