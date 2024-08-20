5 top new movies to stream on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more (August 20-26)

The best streaming services have confirmed their slates for this week and there are new top movies arriving on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more. You definitely won’t be short of flicks to watch, but the tough part will be deciding which new movie to watch first, but that's where we can help.

While the biggest streamers around will offer subscribers new content, the biggest release of the week is undoubtedly the premium streaming debut of Pixar’s “Inside Out 2”. This colorful sequel is on course to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and sees the return of the eccentric group of humanoid emotions that live in Riley’s head.

If you’re looking for something you watch as part of your pre-existing subscription, then Netflix has a new coming-of-age comedy, Max has a Western epic fresh from the theatre and Hulu has a charming independent film. Here are all the top new movies you can watch this week, and don’t forget to also check out our sister roundup covering the best new TV shows.

‘Inside Out 2’ (PVOD)

Inside Out 2 | Official Trailer

Pixar’s dry spell has been thoroughly dampened by the one-two punch of last year’s “Elementals” and the juggernaut success of “Inside Out 2”. Having taken a staggering $1.6 billion at the global box office to date (and there’s a bit of juice still in the tank), it’s now making its at-home debut, and parents everywhere are likely looking forward to having the colorful animated movie available upon request to keep their little ones out of trouble. But, in classic Pixar fashion, there’s plenty for slightly older viewers to enjoy as well.

Set two years after 2015’s “Inside Out”, this sequel once again centers on the group of emotions living inside the brain of a young girl named Riley. Now a teenager, Riley is experiencing new emotions for the first time including Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy and, the very French, Ennui (aka Boredom). These unpredictable emotions play havoc on the established order in Riley’s mind headquarters and could lead Riley down a dangerous path if Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust can’t find a way to work together with these new feelings.

Buy on Amazon from August 20

‘Stress Positions’ (Hulu)

STRESS POSITIONS - Official Trailer - In Theaters April 19

Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January, before a very limited theatrical release in the Spring, “Stress Positions” feels a little out of place now in 2024. The movie is set during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, during a particularly difficult time in modern human history as we were confined to our homes, and the idea of social contact with anybody was practically anxiety-inducing. While that’s a period many would like to forget, first-time director Theda Hammel has used what was a horrible situation as inspiration for an uplifting comedy with just the right amount of drama.

Terry Goon (John Early) is attempting to keep a strict quarantine within his ex-husband’s Brooklyn home. At the same time, he’s also caring for his 19-year-old nephew, a Moroccan model named Bahlul (Qaher Harhash), who is recovering from a broken leg sustained in an electric scooter accident. However, Terry’s goal of keeping the apartment in lockdown proves surprisingly difficult as Bahlul’s arrival results in just about everybody Terry knows turning up to catch a glimpse.

Watch on Hulu from August 21

‘Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1’ (Max)

Horizon: An American Saga | Trailer 1

Kevin Costner’s ambitious “Horizon: An American Saga” floundered right out of the gate . The already-filmed “Chapter 2” was pulled from its scheduled August release last month, after “Chapter 1” proved to be a total dud at the box office. The future of this Western franchise looks to be in a precarious position. For that reason, the Max debut of “Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1” could prove pivotal. If the flick can finally gain some transaction now it’s available on a popular streaming service, “Chapter 2”’s release may be fast-tracked, and maybe even the planned third and fourth installments will get greenlit.

Costner’s fingerprints are all over this movie. The cinema icon not only stars in “Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1”, he also directs and co-wrote the screenplay. Not to mention, reportedly invested a significant sum of his own money into the project. Also featuring Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi and Jena Malone, “Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1” is set in the Old West during the tumultuous American Civil War, and clocks in at a butt-numbing 181 minutes. Just remember this is only the first chapter, but the full story may never be told.

Watch on Max from August 23

‘Incoming” (Netflix)

Incoming | Official Trailer | Netflix

Every generation has its beloved high school comedy, from “American Pie” in the ‘90s to “Superbad” in the 2000s (or “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” for those at school before the invention of the internet), and directors Dave and John Chernin aren’t shy about declaring their hopes that “Incoming” will become that ubiquitous movie for the current school-aged generation. But don’t worry even working stiffs like me and you might want to check out this feel-good and coming-of-age comedy as its trailer promises big laughs and all too relatable cringe.

As you might expect in a high school comedy, the stakes are pretty low, but for the movie’s cast of adolescents everything at their age feels like a life-or-death situation. “Incoming” follows four freshmen as they look to navigate the transition to high school without losing their dignity and social standing. But to do that, they’ll need to survive their biggest challenge yet, their very first high school party. While the cast is mostly fresh-faced actors you might not have encountered before, Kaitlin Olson and Bobby Cannavale add a dose of recognizable star power.

Watch on Netflix from August 23

‘The Killer’ (Peacock)

The Killer | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Don’t get this Peacock Original confused with the David Fincher thriller of the same name that landed on Netflix last year (and made my list of my favorite movies of 2023), instead, this is an English-language remake of the 1989 action classic of the same name. This version of “The Killer” comes from director John Woo and updates the story including switching the action from Hong Kong to Paris, among other changes.

The nitty-gritty details may have been altered somewhat, but the broad strokes remain the same. “The Killer” follows an elite assassin, named Zee (Nathalie Emmanuel), known throughout the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead. But when Zee refuses to kill a blind young woman in a nightclub, this compassionate choice has serious consequences. With allies turning on her, and a police investigator (Omar Sy) circling, Zee is set on a collision course with her past deeds. Expect Woo’d trademark thrilling action and a narrative stuffed with twists.

Watch on Peacock from August 23