One of the best comedy movies of the last decade just crashed the Prime Video top 10 — and you should watch it twice

I’m pretty hard to please when it comes to comedy movies. Humor is highly subjective, and finding a flick that really makes me laugh out loud isn’t always easy. But “22 Jump Street” is a rare movie that had me in stitches pretty much nonstop.

This 2014 sequel to 2012’s “21 Jump Street” (itself a feature film reboot of the ‘80s TV show of the same name) is downright hilarious thanks to its brilliant leads, Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, as well as its subversive plot and the numerous gags poking fun at its very existence.

I rank “22 Jump Street” among the very best comedy movies of the last 10 years, and it’s enjoying a small resurgence right now as it’s landed itself a spot in the Prime Video top 10. So, if you’re looking for something to watch on Amazon’s popular streaming service, here’s why “22 Jump Street” is so darn funny, that you’ll want to watch it more than once….

What is ‘22 Jump Street’ about?

22 Jump Street - Final Red Band Trailer (Official)

Set a couple of years following the events of “21 Jump Street”, police officers Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) are back on the street working to stop drug trafficking. But when a dramatic chase goes wrong, the duo are pulled off their beat and sent back into the Jump Street undercover program, and this time they’re going to college.

Investigating the rising popularity of a new drug known as “WHY-PHY” that resulted in the death of a student, Schmidt and Jenko face their toughest undercover sting yet. As they adapt to college life, Schmidt finds himself becoming fast friends with a member of the football team, while Jenko works the art-major scene in the hopes of finding new clues.

As the case proceeds and new evidence comes to light, both men become a little too wrapped up in their fake identities and begin to question their partnership. But as Spring Break approaches, they have one shot at finding the real culprit, solving the case and proving their brotherhood.

‘22 Jump Street’ is an almost perfect sequel

One of the biggest problems with comedy sequels is they’re often very derivative. Think “The Hangover Part 2” which crudely apes its predecessor in a way that feels extremely lazy. But “22 Jump Street” is the rare comedy follow-up that is self-aware enough to laugh at itself.

Throughout the movie, there are countless references to the fact that Schmidt and Jenko have already been in a similar uncover situation before (during “21 Jump Street”), and the movie makes numerous clever gags at the expense of repetitive comedy sequels. This very meta approach to comedy makes the movie feel fresh throughout, even if the general story structure is nothing new.

Of course, any comedy movie is going to be at least pretty funny when you have two highly talented actors in the leading roles, and Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum are just that. Before the “Jump Street” movies, I was not sold on Tatum, to be honest, but he has a natural knack for comedy, and the opening scene in which he pretends to be a drug dealer named Jeff has become downright iconic for good reason. I can still watch that scene and burst out laughing.

So, between the self-aware winks, and the excellent comedic chops and chemistry of its two leads, “22 Jump Street” has everything a comedy sequel needs to succeed. Throw in some well-presented action sequences, and a predictable, but enjoyable, sense of mystery, and you’ve got a pretty perfect comedy package. Plus, it’s a great movie to watch over the summer with its Spring Break finale feeling extremely appropriate for the season.

Stream ‘22 Jump Street’ on Prime Video right now

Prime Video subscribers looking for a seriously funny comedy movie definitely need to check out “22 Jump Street” (though I would advise watching “21 Jump Street" first, which is free to watch on The Roku Channel ). Just note that you might need to watch this movie twice as there are so many clever jokes here that you’ll miss plenty the first time around.

“22 Jump Street” is one of the most quotable comedies of the last decade, and that’s a key metric for judging success in the genre, in my opinion. So, whether you watched it back at release in 2014, or you totally missed the boat on this refreshing comedy sequel, be sure to give it a watch now that it’s available on Prime Video and is climbing the most-watched list.

Watch "22 Jump Street" on Prime Video now