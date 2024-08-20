'The Office' set for huge comeback at Prime Video — and it's streaming soon

Prime Video is taking us back into "The Office" this fall, as they've confirmed a new edition of the series is coming to the streaming service very soon.

Sadly, we're not heading back to Scranton. Instead, this new take on "The Office" will be the 13th international version of the workplace comedy format, per Deadline, and is taking us Down Under, for "an Australian update" on the hit mockumentary.

Along with the announcement, the streaming service released the first image (above) from the series, which features our new boss, Hannah Howard. This is the franchise's first-ever female lead, played by Australian comedian and actor, Felicity Ward (who you may have recently seen in "Time Bandits" on Apple TV Plus).

If you're excited to take a trip to the Flinley Craddick office (the show's substitute for Dunder Mifflin) later this year, here's everything else we know about "The Office Australia" right now.

What else do we know about Prime Video's 'The Office' series?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Per the Prime Video press release, we know that all eight episodes of "The Office Australia" will be available to stream on Prime Video from Friday, October 18. We've also got a series synopsis, one which makes it sound like Hannah's set to be every bit as eccentric as the likes of David Brent (Ricky Gervais) or Michael Scott (Steve Carrell)

It reads: "In 'The Office', Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company, Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can't keep in order to keep her "work family" together" The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah's outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them."

In addition to Ward, "The Office Australia" also features Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmidt, Zoe Terakes, Pallavi Sharda, and Claude Jabbour. Susie Youssef, Carlo Ritchie, Rick Donald and Chris Bunton will appear in guest roles.

The series is being produced by BBC Studios Australia & New Zealand, Bunya Entertainment, and Amazon MGM Studios. Could "The Office Australia" end up being one of the best Prime Video shows? We don't have too long to wait to find out!