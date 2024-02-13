Google Pixel Fold is now $400 off — back to its lowest ever price

If you’re after one of the best foldable phones, you better have some very deep pockets. Those folding devices aren’t cheap, especially if you want one of the book-ish tablet models like the Google Pixel Fold. Thankfully discounts are rather common, and that means there are opportunities to save a few hundred bucks.

One such discount is available right now, letting you pick up the Google Pixel Fold for $1,399 at Amazon. That’s $400 off the $1,799 list price, which means the phone is back to its lowest ever price. That means you could save a pretty serious amount of money on one of our favorite foldable phones. Especially since we don’t really know when the Pixel Fold 2 is set to arrive.

Google Pixel Fold: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Amazon

Get Google's first foldable phone with $400 off the normal price. While still expensive, this is a very generous discount on one of the best foldable phones. Complete with a solid battery life, great cameras and a wider cover display, this discount makes the Fold a lot better value for money. Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy | $1,399 @ Google

The Google Pixel Fold is a fantastic foldable phone, especially considering it’s Google’s first attempt at making a folding device. We feel that it isn’t quite as good as the OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, on account of those phones’ impressive array of hardware and software features. But with $400 off the usual price, the Pixel Fold feels like much better value for money.

One of the best things about the Pixel Fold is the design, with a wider front display that feels a lot more comfortable than the narrow Galaxy Z Fold 5. The bezels are admittedly a little chunky, but otherwise this is a very fine-looking phone — and one that’s a pleasure to use. Performance could be better, but it’s still more than suitable for your typical smartphone needs.

Being a Google phone, the Pixel Fold also comes with an incredible set of cameras, AI enhancements from the Tensor G2 chipset and a large range of optimized apps from the Google Play store. The multitasking is also rather intuitive, and as a whole the phone offers a lot of versatility as an all-in-one smartphone and miniature tablet.

Plus, unlike some Google Pixel phones of the past, the Pixel Fold has a pretty strong battery life — clocking in at 10 hours and 21 minutes during our testing. It’s not got a place on our list of the best phone battery life, but that may just be due to the power requirements of the larger internal screen.

So if you're thinking about picking up a foldable phone and don’t want to wait and see when the Pixel Fold 2 arrives, now’s the time to pick up a Pixel Fold.