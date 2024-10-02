Google Pixel 9a could come in a choice of four colors — here are the options

Leaks for the Google Pixel 9a are starting to flow with surprising speed. And the latest potential discovery is the size of the 9a, and the four color options that Google will offer the phone in, thanks to info from Android Headlines.

Porcelain and Obsidian — or black and white as regular people would call them — are going to be options once again. But two new colors will also be offered. One is Peony, as seen on the Pixel 9 vanilla, and the other is Iris, a new blue/purple color for the 9a. Sadly this means we'll be saying goodbye to the Aloe green and Bay blue hues we saw on the Pixel 8a.

And what about the size?

The Pixel 9a's design already leaked (also by Android Headlines) but AH's new leaks have also told us the phone's alleged size: 154 x 73 x 8.5mm (or 6.063 x 2.87 x 0.33 inches if you prefer)

If these numbers are accurate, the Pixel 9a will be a little taller and a little skinnier than the Pixel 8a, which measures 5.99 x 2.86 x 0.35 inches / 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm. The 9a also looks as if it will be thinner than its predecessor too, no doubt helped by the removal of the signature Pixel camera visor.

Many other familiar features

Although it'll look a fair bit different from the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8a, the Pixel 9a should still have a lot of familiar characteristics. We assume it'll use the Tensor G4 found in the main Pixel 9 series, and keep the 120Hz display introduced on the Pixel 8a.

On top of that, we should still see a basic 8GB RAM and 128GB storage memory package, main and ultrawide cameras on the back, and thick display bezels around the front. There's also a rumor that the Pixel 9a will use the same modem as the Pixel 8, which could limit data speeds and mean there's no Satellite SOS feature like the Pixel 9.

The Pixel 9a will probably debut in May during next year's Google I/O, going by Google's previous phone launch patterns. But with Google surprising us by moving up the Pixel 9 series' expected launch date this year by two whole months, all bets on the Pixel 9a's reveal date are off.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors