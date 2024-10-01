iPhone SE 4 launch date just tipped along with key upgrades

Mark Gurman, the Apple whisperer over at Bloomberg, has struck again with a bevy of updates about forthcoming Apple products including when we'll see the iPhone SE 4 and a new version of the the iPad Air.

Starting with the iPhone SE 4, the next entry-level iPhone is allegedly going to launch "early next year." Because the iPhone SE line hasn't seen an update since 2022, there are a lot of potential upgrades that could appear on the new model

We've already about the removal of the home button, as the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to be getting rid of its current design in favor of a look that's more reminiscent of the edge-to-edge display found on the iPhone 14.

The new design would leave no space for the home button, which hasn't existed on mainline iPhones since the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus came out in 2017. Presumably, the iPhone SE 4 would turn to Face ID for unlocking the phone, like the rest of the iPhone lineup

In his report, Gurman suggests that Apple Intelligence could come to the next iPhone SE, which would necessitate an upgraded system-on chip. Past iPhone SE releases have adopted the silicon used in the previous fall's flagships, which would put the new SE in line to get the latest A18 chipset.

That could translate to a price increase for the iPhone SE 4, which has been tipped for a hefty price hike over the current model's $429 starting price.

Upgraded iPad Air

Elsewhere, Gurman claims that Apple is working on new 11- and 13-inch versions of the iPad Air that will arrive at the same time with the iPhone SE 4. The new tablets will reportedly feature "internal improvements."

It's not clear what those improvements might entail. And Apple did just release an M2-powered iPad Air this year along with a 13-inch version of that tablet. It also moved the camera to the wide edge. Beyond the new chip and the bigger size, the recent iPad Air isn't that different from the 2022 M1-powered iPad Air.

Apparently, Apple is working on new Magic Keyboards meant to fit the 11- and 13-inch versions of the iPad Air.

Gurman also states that a new iPad Mini is coming out before the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to announce a number of new products this month including new M4-powered MacBook Pros, Mac Minis, and iMacs. Other potential products include an upgraded Apple TV 4K and maybe the iPad 11 or the aforementioned iPad Mini 7.

