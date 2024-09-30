Massive Verizon and AT&T outage — live updates and what to do with iPhone in SOS

Some Verizon customers are waking up this morning to their phones in SOS mode due to an outage. Service tracker Downdetector is showing a huge spike starting at 10:00 a.m. ET, with many customers saying on X and Threads that they’re having issues placing phone calls.

There doesn’t appear to be an early culprit to their outage this morning, but we’ve reached out to Verizon directly for a comment on what’s happening. Many of the affected customers say that they’re unable to make outbound phone calls — while others say they can’t make any calls due to their phone going into SOS mode.

Phones usually enter this mode due to being disconnected from the network, whether it’s from poor connection on their part being in an area with no or weak coverage — or on the flip side, the problem stems from the carrier’s network.

This is a developing story, so check back for frequent updates.