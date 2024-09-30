Massive Verizon and AT&T outage — live updates and what to do with iPhone in SOS
Customers are unable to make phone calls
Some Verizon customers are waking up this morning to their phones in SOS mode due to an outage. Service tracker Downdetector is showing a huge spike starting at 10:00 a.m. ET, with many customers saying on X and Threads that they’re having issues placing phone calls.
There doesn’t appear to be an early culprit to their outage this morning, but we’ve reached out to Verizon directly for a comment on what’s happening. Many of the affected customers say that they’re unable to make outbound phone calls — while others say they can’t make any calls due to their phone going into SOS mode.
Phones usually enter this mode due to being disconnected from the network, whether it’s from poor connection on their part being in an area with no or weak coverage — or on the flip side, the problem stems from the carrier’s network.
Customers using #VerizonOutage to share experience
Verizon customers who are having issues with their devices this morning are going on social media to report their experience so far with the hashtag #VerizonOutage. Over on X (formerly Twitter), many customers are still reporting their devices are stuck in SOS mode. Meanwhile, the same reports are being posted over on Threads.
Verizon responds to reported outages hitting its network
We've reached out to Verizon for a comment about the situation. According to a Verizon spokesperson, "we are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."
Chicago, Phoenix, and Denver have the most reported outages
Chicago, Phoenix, Denver, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Omaha, Minneapolis, Columbus, and Seattle round out the top locations with the most Verizon outage reports, according to Downdetector
AT&T reported outages are beginning to spike
Meanwhile, rival AT&T is also starting to see a similar spike with reported outages. Even though it's nowhere close to the amount reported by Verizon customers, it's already eclipsed over 1,000 reports according to Downdetector.
Over 100,000 reported Verizon outages
It's been more than an hour since the first reports about customers having issues with Verizon, but now it's topped more than 100,000 reports according to service tracker Downdetector.
While Verizon customers are reporting outages, Visible on the other hand doesn't seem to be affected at all. Downdetector can also verify this as the amount of outages reported from Visible customers is low. This is interesting because Visible uses Verizon's network.
So far, customers reporting issues with Verizon are mostly isolated to the east coast, with New York City and Washington D.C. having the most. Meanwhile, there's a huge spike in the mid west.
Tracking website Downdetector is showing a big spike on an outage with Verizon this morning. Prior to 10:00 a.m. ET, the service appeared to be normal, but now there's an increasing amount of people reporting issues.
phoneguy810
Rowman25Total blackout in Southern California.Reply
penguin-guyBlackout in New Jersey for iPhone 13 and under (any phone with removable SIM) but eSIM phones are working fine. Another scheme by Verizon or Apple to force people to upgrade?Reply
Kiley87SOS being experienced in AZReply
floogSOS all morning in CO on an iPhone 16 on Verizon. But my other Verizon phone is fine.Reply
AleishapI can’t use my phone! I can’t call or get calls. I am in AZReply
dbam987Same here... I got a "no smoking" (minus the cig) sign on my phone. Kind of scary getting the "phone not registered" message... I know I've been paying my cell bill... :DReply
Schmidtzlesticks
Rodeo101Central California is out as well. I’m a college student and everyone is having to be connected to the WiFi to use their phones.Reply
mrjeffchenSan Francisco Bay Area, Northern California, SOS as well. Even with WiFi - fails to make calls. Can only Text, browse internet or post this.Reply
