Google Pixel 9 Pro official design just revealed by Google — here’s your first look

With the Made by Google event less than a month away, the Pixel 9 lineup has been revealed via leaks. Sick of those leaks, Google has decided to show off the new Pixel 9 Pro themselves.

The tech giant released a teaser video that reveals the Pixel 9 Pro, at least part of it (h/t The Verge). It also teases AI and Gemini integration, which isn't surprising considering all the announcements Google made at I/O back in May.

The video and images on a pre-order page Google released give a confirmed look at the redesigned camera array, which is losing the edge-to-edge bar format in favor of a more pill shape.

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro - YouTube Watch On

As for the cameras themselves, it's been rumored that the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will use the same 50MP sensor found in the Pixel 8 Pro. However, the entire lineup is supposed to get new Sony IMX858 sensors that should improve low-light photography.

We also get to see the phone in white, though it is expected to come out in black, green and pink.

As for the display, which we get a brief glimpse of, we've seen rumors of displays anywhere from 6.1 inches up to 6.5 inches, slightly less than the rumored 6.7 inches the XL version might feature.

Weirdly, the most consistent rumor is that the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will have 6.1-inch displays, a slight decrease from the 6.2-inch display on the Pixel 8.

As of this writing, the pre-order page won't let you put down for the new phone. The site says pre-orders will open up at the end of the Made by Google event, which takes place on August 13. For now, you can sign up for more information if you're so inclined.

Google is expected to launch four new Pixel phones soon at the August event: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. They should also have a new Pixel Watch 3, which might come in an extra large size.