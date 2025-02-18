Google Pixel 9a leak seemingly confirms design and colors — here’s the new look

A recent leak has shown off renders for the Google Pixel 9a, including four color options, and seemingly confirms everything else we've seen about the device.

The leaks in question come from Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, who posted four different renders of the Pixel 9a, each in different colors.

A new look for the Pixel 9a

One of the most noticeable aspects of the renders is that they seem to confirm that Google's prolific camera bar is gone, something we've seen in several leaks.

We can also see that the phone has two cameras, which are reportedly a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens.

The leaks also show off four color options that seem to match previous leaks that revealed some Pixel 9a cases. Firstly, there are the standard black and white options, alongside a pink color and a light blue/purple. As far as we know, the official titles for the color options are peony, obsidian, iris (or purple) and porcelain.

Taking a page from the Pixel 9...sort of

Aside from the colors, the renders seem to confirm that the Google Pixel 9a will most resemble the Google Pixel 9. That means that the rounded edges seen in the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8a have been flattened down.

However, while the Pixel 9a render's displays have the same punch-hole camera as the Pixel 9, the black bars around the edge of the screen appear much thicker.

Pixel 9a expected upgrades

While the X post doesn't offer anything in the way of specs, we have seen several leaks about what we can expect from the device. It appears that the phone will come with the same Tensor G4 chip as the Google Pixel 9, although the phone might come with the same modem seen in the Pixel 8. It also seems that the phone will come with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, compared to the 12GB seen on the Pixel 9.

While we should always take rumors like these with a pinch of salt, the consistency of the designs we've seen revealed makes the rumors seem likely. However, we shall have to wait for the full release to be certain, which is tipped to happen near the end of March.