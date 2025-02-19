Google Pixel 9a specs just fully leaked ahead of iPhone 16E launch

We all know Google is hard at work on the Pixel 9a. The company has followed a cycle of releasing the main Pixel phones with affordable variants a few months later, and we expect nothing different from the current phones.

We've seen more than enough leaks about the Pixel 9a, including a recent leak showing the phone's design. A new leak from WinFuture dug into the phone's specs, giving us a sneak peek at what Google has planned for the power of its upcoming affordable flagship.

Pixel 9a specs leak

(Image credit: Google)

The latest potential Pixel 9a leak suggests the phone will have a 6.3-inch OLED display, which aligns with previous rumors. The leak also claims the screen has a 2424 x 1080 pixels resolution with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate, which sounds like what we'd expect for a phone in the upper-middle price range. Other screen rumors include a 2,700 nits peak brightness, an HDR brightness of 1,800 nits, and Gorilla Glass 3 adorning the front of the phone.

Unsurprisingly, the phone is expected to have a Tensor G4 SoC and Google’s Titan M2 security chip. The leak suggests that Google will keep 8GB of RAM and offer 128GB and 256GB storage options.

A hefty 5,100mAh battery is reportedly included. If this rumor is accurate, we could see 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging. Other leaked features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, and NFC.

The cameras were also mentioned in the latest Pixel 9a leak. The primary lens is reportedly 48MP, with a pixel edge length of 0.85 micrometers and optical image stabilization. The secondary lens is a 13MP ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree FOV. The front camera is 13MP.

Pixel 9a leaks so far

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

As mentioned, there's been plenty of leaks regarding the Pixel 9a. This leak backs some of them up, reiterating the Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony and Iris color options.

We've also heard that Google will keep the chunky frame around the screen with the Pixel 9a, which is disappointing but not overly surprising.

Regarding when you'll be able to snag a Pixel 9a, the most recent leaks suggest a March 19 date for pre-orders.

We're interested to see how the rumored flush camera design on the Pixel 9a will look when it launches. It sounds like a significant design change.