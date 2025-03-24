Feature phones are now having a 'renaissance' — here's why

Features
By published

Less smarts can be a good thing

Nokia 3210
(Image credit: Future)

Last year I had the chance to try out HMD's Nokia 3210 and, for the most part, found the experience pretty charming, but with some noticeable issues.

However, I've recently found myself feeling a bit down when it comes to modern smartphones. Devices like the iPhone 16e and PIxel 9a all seem to offer the same designs and features, with little to really distinguish them. So I found myself looking back to feature phones with a sense of curiosity.

After all, while they might not be the most powerful phones, they are certainly unique. With that said, there's no avoiding that my initial experience was mixed, so I was curious about what it is that draws other people to feature phones.

Is there something that I'm missing?

What is a feature phone?

Some of you might not know what a feature phone actually is. In essence, they're recreations of phones from the past with more modern technology.

Now, I should specify that we're not talking about phones like the iPhone 12 or the Galaxy S21. Instead, most of these devices come from the late nineties and are very different from what you might expect.

Feature phones are retro in nearly every sense of the word, despite being designed in the last few years. They usually have a physical keypad, a much smaller screen and a very basic camera.

Unlike modern smartphones, feature phones are often built out of plastic, with a removable back and battery. They're also usually much smaller in the hand than, say, the iPhone 16 or Galaxy S25.

However, thanks to the limited hardware, feature phones often cost less than even the best cheap smartphones. However, there are a couple of major limitations when it comes to feature phones.

Firstly, you won't be using social media apps like X or Instagram, not that the cameras take worthwhile images anyway. Nor will you be able to watch streaming services like Netflix.

You're also only getting storage and RAM in the megabytes, which is insane when you consider modern phones can feature up to 24GB of RAM.

What was my experience with feature phones?

Nokia 3210 GSM reveal

(Image credit: GSM Arena)

My experience of using the Nokia 3210 was pretty charming and there were things I liked. For instance, one issue I have with modern smartphones is that they're just getting too big. That wasn't an issue with the Nokia 3210, which is perfectly sized to just sit in your pocket.

The limited apps and features also meant that I stopped looking at my screen constantly, which in turn helped my sleep cycle and concentration.

The limited apps and features also meant that I stopped looking at my screen constantly, which in turn helped my sleep cycle and concentration. There's also something to be said for keeping off of social media for a time, and if I did want to talk to someone I had to call them, which was novel.

However, I found using the keypad was more of an annoyance than I would have initially thought. See, back in the misty past, we had to make do with the keypad buttons on the phone to hold all the letters and symbols. When I was younger I could have pulled this off with better muscle memory, but years of controllers and gaming have killed my hands.

Not only that, I learned that I have been spoiled by comprehensive smartphone menus and Action Buttons. There is a menu on the Nokia, but it's limited and doesn't show every feature for the phone. Instead, there are certain things that you need to use the keypad for, such as putting the phone on silent. This would be fine, except the Nokia lacked any instructions on how to do it.

Finally, there was the issue of no app stores and no ways to find different games or apps. See, in the past phones had games pre-loaded and you could try them out, and then buy them trough the SIM card. The same is true on the new Nokia 3210, and it is as hellish an experience now as it was then.

What is it that draws people to feature phones?

Nokia 3210

(Image credit: Future)

So, I wasn't entirely sold on the concept, but there is still very much a market for feature phones.

“Featurephones have been experiencing a renaissance," said Adam Ferguson, global head of propositions, insights, product Marketing and commercial partnerships at HMD. "The volume decline seen in the global market has slowed over recent years and from an HMD perspective we are seeing growth, double digit for the second consecutive year."

Feature phones are rising to the challenge of digital fatigue and the desire to occasionally disconnect. We’re seeing uptake from much younger audiences as they strive to maintain balance in their digital lives.

Adam Ferguson, HMD

One of the leading markets for the feature phones is India where in the month of October 2024 alone HMD sold 2 million devices.

It would be easy to assume that this resurgence is due to cheaper prices but HMD is figuring out ways to modernize the feature phone while still keeping their main appeal.

"HMD is investing in features like cloud app accessibility and the integration of UPI payment functionality, enabling on the go payments with feature phones," said Ferguson.

And at MWC 2025 HMD's chairman announced plans to bring AI to feature phones, with an AI Assistant helping manage your device through natural voice commands.

When it comes to what draws people to the phones, Ferguson says that HMD has seen feature phones in Europe "rising to the challenge of digital fatigue and the desire to occasionally disconnect. We’re seeing uptake from much younger audiences as they strive to maintain balance in their digital lives."

"Sometimes you need a phone which specifically doesn’t do things like social media, so that people can have a little time out from the constant notifications which come with smartphones," said Ferguson. "Layer in simple interfaces, iconic form factors like flip phones and designs like the 3210, and you can see why feature phones are appealing to many.”

So, is a feature phone for you?

The Nokia 3210 classic phone in hand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Feature phones occupy a strange place in the market at the moment, but it is a valid one. They're more than just cheap phones; they represent a way to disconnect from some of the more excessive aspects of modern phones, while still offering the necessities.

While I might not completely drop my smartphone for one, I can see the appeal when it comes to needing a break. There's something to be said for a cheap, capable device that lets you just decompress from it all.

I can especially see the advantage when it comes to kids, as it lets parents know their child is reachable without worrying about them overusing social media.

Have you started to feel digital fatigue when it comes to modern phones, or do you want to wait until feature phones offer a little bit more?

More from Tom's Guide

Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a needs to be more like the Nothing Phone 3a — here’s how
Visual Intelligence being used to look up automotive info on an iPhone 16e
Not just for flagships anymore — how the Pixel 8a, iPhone 16e and other phones are expanding AI's reach
OnePlus 13R camera array close-up
OnePlus 13R is proof you never need to spend big on a flagship again — here's why
HMD&#039;s MWC 2025 line-up
MWC 2025: HMD's new releases are focused on teens, soccer fans and earbuds that double as a power bank
iPhone Kindle app
I read more books on my phone than ever before in 2024 — here’s why
MWC 2025 awards logo along with Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Nohting Phone 3a and 3a Pro, Lenovo Codename Flip and HMD Amped buds
Best of MWC 2025 — these are the 10 top mobile gadgets you need to see
Latest in Phones
The four Pixel 9a colors stacked on top of each other with a focus on the camera of the Iris model
Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 10 — buy now or wait?
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro Max in hand showing displays
Forget iPhone 17 — iPhone 18 could get this huge upgrade
Rendered images of rumored foldable iPhone.
Foldable iPhone report just revealed key details — here's what we know
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Pro — 7 biggest rumored upgrades
CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Pixel 10 leak could be good news for all Android phones
An image of an iPhone screen showing the Safari app icon in the center
I got tired of Safari revealing my web searches in iOS 18.4 — this setting fixes that
Latest in Features
2025 Mini Cooper Countryman SE All4 review.
I drove the Mini Cooper Countryman EV for a week — here’s my pros and cons
Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack
I tested this laptop backpack for 6 months — and it’s one of the best purchases I’ve ever made
a person with muscular calves running
Physio says runners need these 3 calf strength variations in their training — here’s why I’m finally listening
Galaxy S25 Ultra next to macro shot of flower
I test camera phones for a living — here's 3 tips for taking great macro shots
Nokia 3210
Feature phones are now having a 'renaissance' — here's why
A man filing his taxes electronically on a laptop
AI-powered tax scams are here - how to stay safe from deepfakes, phishing and more this tax season
More about phones
Apple iPhone 16 held in the hand.

You can bring back full-screen calls on iPhone — here’s how
The four Pixel 9a colors stacked on top of each other with a focus on the camera of the Iris model

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 10 — buy now or wait?
Garrett (Sebastian De Souza) and Alex (Sofia Carson) (L-R) holding hands in Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Life List&quot;

I watch Netflix for a living — these are the 5 new shows and movies to stream this week (March 24-30)
See more latest
Most Popular
a person with muscular calves running
Physio says runners need these 3 calf strength variations in their training — here’s why I’m finally listening
A woman in bed reading a book with a cup of tea in hand and a lamp on the bedside table, as she completes her nighttime routine
Reduce your stress before bed by 68% with this easy 6-minute nighttime routine
A man filing his taxes electronically on a laptop
AI-powered tax scams are here - how to stay safe from deepfakes, phishing and more this tax season
A woman&#039;s hand holding a magnifying glass magnifying bed bugs on a mattress
How to get rid of bed bugs naturally with the $6 household staple you might already own
2025 Mini Cooper Countryman SE All4 review.
I drove the Mini Cooper Countryman EV for a week — here’s my pros and cons
Shark Robot Vacuum &amp; Mop Combo
Which Shark robot vacuum should I buy? How to pick the best model for your needs and budget
Galaxy S25 Ultra next to macro shot of flower
I test camera phones for a living — here's 3 tips for taking great macro shots
A Pentax 17 half-frame film camera
The Pentax 17 heralds a new age for film photography — here’s my verdict after testing it for a week
Soundcore AeroClip open-ear earbuds in champagne mist against a blue backdrop
I ditched my AirPods for these budget open-ear earbuds while running for a week — I won’t be going back
Woman performing a lunge with arms extended at shoulder height in a white room
You can start realigning your hips in just 3 exercises — according to a yoga teacher and strength coach