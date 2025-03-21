Vivo’s next premium phone could have a camera unlike anything we’ve seen before — here’s how

The likes of iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may top our list of the best camera phones right now, but they could end up facing some stiff competition from Chinese rivals in the near future.

Vivo has just unveiled the specs for its upcoming X200 Ultra smartphone, a device that was previously claimed to be able to beat iPhone 16 Pro Max at video recording. Vivo executive Han Boxiao has also confirmed some of the official camera specs on Weibo, giving us an idea of what this phone will be able to handle.

The post confirms the X200 Ultra will come with a 35mm main camera, which is a jump up from the 24mm main lenses you typically see on smartphones. This means that the lens will have a narrower field of view, and offer the equivalent of 1.5x magnification.

35mm lenses are rare, and as Android Authority notes have only been seen on ZTE phones so far. But with Vivo now confirmed to be offering one, and rumors that Honor is testing the same technology, it could be something we see more of going forward.

Sadly it may take a few years for the larger, non-Chinese brands to get on board.

The other lenses sound impressive too

(Image credit: Vivo)

Boxiao also revealed a few specs on the ultrawide and telephoto lenses. That confirmed rumors that the periscope telephoto lens will support 200MP of resolution, alongside an 85mm focal length. The lens’s module is also going to be larger than the X100 Ultra and X200 Pro, which Boxiao says will increase light capture by 38%.

The periscope is also said to feature a “special” lens and prism technology, as well as new coating. However specifics of how this might improve camera performance haven’t been shared yet.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The ultrawide lens is much larger than “the industry average” with Boxiao posting a picture of two lenses side-by-side for comparison. He also claimed that this was the “strongest” ultrawide sensor, but didn’t offer any additional details beyond a 14mm focal length.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has also claimed that the X200 Ultra will offer a 6.82-inch curved 2K display, a 50MP selfie camera, 50MP resolution on the main and ultrawide lenses, plus 90W charging speeds, a 6,000 mAh battery and satellite messaging.

Sadly, since the X100 Ultra was exclusive to China, we should probably expect the same from the X200 Ultra. Not that Vivo was likely to sell the phone in the U.S. anyway.