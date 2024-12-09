Android phones are now selling with a crazy 24GB of RAM — buy or skip?

There's a lot to consider when picking a new phone, for instance trying to make a decision in the eternal Android vs iPhone debate. However, even when you pick a model you like, you still have to choose from different storage and memory options, some of which feel just a bit off.

For instance, RedMagic recently announced its latest phone, the RedMagic 10 Pro. It’s a powerful-looking device and comes with the option for either 16GB or 24GB of RAM; that second option is just a bit off-putting. Now it's worth noting that It isn't the first gaming phone to offer that much, but every time it pops up I'm left wondering if it is really worth the cost,

So, when you're looking at some of the best Android phones (Apple doesn't offer the option, if anything it's too stingy with RAM) should you consider getting 24GB of RAM?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Buy or Skip: What does RAM do?

So what is RAM and how much do you generally need? RAM, also known as Random Access Memory, functions as a device's short-term memory. When in use RAM stores data for currently running apps and processes. This comes into effect because RAM is considerably faster than a phone's basic storage, where photos, video and other data that the phone requires to run is stored.

Essentially, the more RAM a phone has, the faster it can relay necessary information to the user. This means that whenever your phone is doing something resource-heavy, it'll show less stuttering and generally run smoother. This is important in high performance actions like gaming and editing, especially if you expect the phone to still perform all the necessary background actions.

It is important to note that the RAM listed with the phone isn't the amount you will be getting. For instance, a device that lists itself as having 16GB will actually have about 15.6GB as a set amount is locked off. Also, some feature require a set amount of RAM to work properly. For instance, when Apple intelligence launched it was discovered the 4GB of RAM supplied with most iPhones couldn't run it, meaning only iPhones with 8GB of RAM have access to the feature.

(Image credit: Future)

Buy or Skip: The benefits and negatives of that much RAM

Now we know what RAM does, we are left with the question of if 24GB is really necessary on a phone? The reality is, as always, that it depends entirely on what you use the device for. The majority of devices that offer this much RAM are gaming phones like the Asus ROG phone 9 and the aforementioned RedMagic 10 Pro. As such it would make sense that you would need this much RAM to run the games right? Well, it's not quite that simple.

Firstly, yes having 24GB of RAM on your phone will make it blisteringly fast. That means that you'll be able to game and edit videos with no issue. You could quite easily play some of the best mobile games, and most games on the Xbox app, with no issue. However, at a certain point, you'll notice that you realistically have far more memory than you could ever use. Now, there is an argument that this is no bad thing, after all, it's better to have too much than not enough, but you will still be paying for it.

It's worth noting that it is entirely possible to play most games on a device running only 16GB of RAM. Heck, you can actually play the first God Of War on PC with only 8GB quite happily. It's only when you start getting into the really heavy resource games, and streaming, that you'll need to consider upgrading to 32GB of RAM. As such, what games are you realistically going to play on your phone that would require that much RAM, especially as both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X only have 16GB of RAM and work fine?

(Image credit: Future)

Buy or Skip: RAM isn't everything

RAM works well as a sales term for a lot of reasons, but it's always worth noting that RAM is part of a system. On RedMagic's website, it shows off how Genshin Impact will play on the new phone, and it looks smooth as hell. However, I have played the game a few times, and on a few different devices, like the RedMagic 9s Pro, and I've never noticed a ton of stuttering, and most of those didn't have 24GB of RAM. That's because, while RAM is important, it isn't the only factor.

For instance, you can have all the RAM in the world but if you have an old chip then it won't do much. A phone's chip controls and affects both the multi-core and single-core processes, and the higher those are the better a game will run, even with less RAM. For instance, 24GB of RAM on a phone with an older Exynos chip won’t run better than a newer phone with the latest Snapdragon chip and 12GB of RAM. Not only that, the phones need to keep cool, if they get too hot then it can cause stuttering.

Now, the RedMagic 10 is coming with both a Snapdragon 8 Elite and the company's own RedMagic Core 3 chip that claims to be able to play games at 2K 120fps. It's a powerful setup and will likely work perfectly well with the 16GB of RAM, meaning you can play most games with ease. However, there's no doubt that you will get a much smoother experience on the 24GB model, although at a certain point, you likely won't be able to tell the difference.

Buy or Skip: Conclusion

So, is the 24GB a buy or a skip? It really depends on your usage. However, it's worth noting that if you're desperate for easy gaming then you might be better served grabbing the Steam Deck OLED or the PlayStation Portal for a better gaming experience.

There is a benefit to 24GB, especially if you do a lot of heavy editing on your phone. However, if you only plan to play the odd game or do the odd Instagram reel then the 16GB option will easily suit your needs on some of the best gaming phones.