This 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is the one gadget I can't leave home without — here's why

I frequently travel for work so it’s always important I keep my iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch SE and AirPods Pro 2 charged.

I used to have a separate charger for the watch and another for the phone and earbuds. Combined with all the necessary wires for each device, carrying around so many chargers wasn’t optimal. That’s all in the past as the ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Magsafe foldable charger has simplified my life.

My colleague John Velasco wrote about this device last year and it’s the same one he gave me. I have a Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe charger on my office desk and another at home. However, neither is as portable as ESR’s unit since they can’t fold. The foldable design and elegant travel case make this 3-in-1 MagSafe charger extremely easy to travel with. In fact, I don’t know how I went so long without it. It’s a true game-changer.

With my upcoming trip to IFA 2024 this 3-in-1 MagSafe charger will be invaluable. Here’s why.

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand: $54 @Amazon

The versatile ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand is a must if you frequently travel. It can charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch simultaneously and relatively fast. Best of all, the whole package is easy to travel with.

What’s in the box?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This package includes the 3-in-1 foldable MagSafe charger, a portable watch charger for Apple Watch, a 20W charging adapter and a 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cable. All of that comes in a classy travel bag that easily fits into your backpack or whatever you use to carry your belongings.

Getting the aforementioned items in and out of the travel bag is pretty easy. The interior has foam compartments that keep the items from moving around. The travel bag also magnetically snaps closed. And the best part is that the whole package only weighs 0.68 pounds!

Simple setup

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Setting up the ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is both easy and fun. The MagSafe charger itself opens nearly 90 degrees when fully unfolded. The gentle slope provides an excellent viewing angle for your iPhone. There’s a USB-C port on the device's base where you connect the 20W charging adapter.

Once that’s done, you can start placing your devices. The magnet does an excellent job of keeping your phone securely in place in both portrait and landscape orientation. The AirPod charging base is just behind the MagSafe charger. This base has a little bit of a magnetic pull but not a lot. Right beside the AirPod base is a USB-C port for the portable watch charger. Like the other chargers on this device, the watch charger magnetically keeps the watch in place.

How fast does it charge?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The 3-in-1 MagSafe does a decent job of charging. I placed all of my Apple devices on the charger for 22 minutes for this anecdotal test.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Before charging After charging iPhone 13 Pro 51% 71% Apple Watch SE 80% 85% AirPods Pro 75% 90%

As you can see from the table above, it doesn’t take long to charge your devices. That said, ESR’s charger isn’t meant to quickly charge your devices. It’s best for charging your items overnight so that you’re ready for the next day.

Bottom line

I like traveling as light and unencumbered as possible. Because of that, the ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe foldable charger has made my life easier. Not only does it have everything I need to keep my Apple devices charged, but it’s so light that I barely notice it in my backpack.

If you’re looking for a similar device, then you should consider the ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe foldable charger.