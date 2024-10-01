Best early Prime Day phones deals — iPhones from $0.01, Android phones up to 69% off

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is still a week away, but that shouldn’t prevent you from shopping all the early sales happening right now. If you’ve been waiting for a deal on any of the best phones around, now may be the best time because some of the best Android phones and best iPhones are on sale right now — and they might even be cheaper now than on October Prime Day.

While most people are tempted by carrier deals that offer incredible discounts, buying a phone on Amazon has its advantages. For example, many of them are unlocked phones from the beginning so they can be used on any carrier — whereas carrier phones tend to be locked at first, with some additional time needed before they’re unlocked. Best of all, many of the early Prime Day phone deals happening right now come with instant discounts that don’t require pesky trade-ins or special plans.

I’ve been keeping a close on what Amazon has been offering so far. From flagship devices that were just released, to last year's models than are heavily discounted, you’re bound to find something that fits your budget.

And lastly, if you buy now and end up seeing your phone at a lower price during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can always take advantage of Amazon’s generous return policy to get the additional savings.

Best early Prime Day phone deals

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $0.01 with Boost Mobile unlimited plan @ Amazon

Who says a new iPhone should cost you an arm and a leg? With Amazon's deal on the new iPhone 16 Pro Max on Boost Mobile, you're practically getting a phone for free that features a new Camera Control button, a larger 6.9-inch display, and one of the longest lasting batteries in a phone we've tested to date.

OnePlus 9: was $599 now $188 @ Amazon

Sure, it's several years old at this point, but the OnePlus 9 is still classified as a flagship phone that offers a clean looking design, 6.55-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 65W fast charging, and a Hasselblad Triple Camera system.

Moto G Power 2023: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

You'll get a whole lot out of the Motorola Moto G Power 2023, not only because of its ultra affordable cost, but also due to its massive 5,000 mAh battery, large 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and dual cameras. For all of that, it's unbelievable that the Moto G Power is a fraction of the cost of most phones.

Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $399 @ Amazon

Foldable phones didn't become affordable until the Motorola Razr 2023 arrived on the scene. Not only does it have that cool factor of folding, but it lasted really long in our battery test and it offers solid low light performance with its camera.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $514 @ Amazon

Not to be outdone by its bigger sibling, the Pixel 8 offers the same AI features such as Magic Editor, Best Take, Video Boost, Audio Magic Eraser, Call Screen, and much more. It's also outstanding at taking photos with its dual cameras.

Blackview BL9000 Pro: was $799 now $639 @ Amazon

The Blackview BL9000 Pro might seem bulky, but underneath this ruggedized phone is a ginormous 8,800 mAh with ultra fast 120W wired charging. It's the kind of phone for anyone that's handy because it packs a Flir thermal imaging camera that lets you see in the dark. I've used this phone to uncover cold spots around my home and it even spotted a minor leak behind a wall.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Call it one of the more underrated phones released in the last year, I used the Pixel 8 Pro for more than 6 months as my daily driver because of its superb triple camera performance and class-leading AI features that no other phone can match.