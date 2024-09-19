Anker recalls several battery packs due to fire risk — how to see if you're affected

Anker, known for making portable phone battery chargers, has issued a recall of lithium-ion batteries used in several products for posing a potential fire risk caused by a manufacturing defect.

The affected products include the Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K), Anker Power Bank and Anker MagGo Power Bank.

According to the company, the defective batteries have the potential to overheat to the point that plastic components can melt or create smoke and fire hazards.

Anker claims the defect only affects a batch of batteries used in products from January 3, 2024, through September 17, 2024. However, the company is issuing a recall for anyone who purchased one of the affected products.

To verify if your Anker Power Bank is one of the recalled ones, check the bottom of the device and look for these numbers: A1642/A1647/A1652. If you see any of those, you must act as soon as possible to protect yourself.

What to do if you own one of these chargers?

Here's what Anker suggests:

Store this device in a safe location. Click here to verify your Serial Number, and if it matches, please continue to fill out your product recall information. Immediately stop using this product. DO NOT throw the powerbank into the trash or recycling bin. Please dispose of your device at a facility that accepts lithium batteries.

You can find your serial number on the bottom of the battery. It is 16 digits. According to Anker, if your serial number is not 16 digits, your device is safe. Also, the serial numbers do not contain the letter "O" or the letter "I," which helps save some confusion when you're checking your number.

Proper battery disposal

Because of the fire hazard, you should not dispose of your batteries in the trash or recycling.

Many places in the US have hazardous waste collection events or centers that will accept electronic devices, among other materials. Some electronics stores offer disposal options. Different areas have designated county libraries or collection sites.

Check with your local municipality or fire department for options.