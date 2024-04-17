This is the Google Pixel 8a in every color and every angle — thanks to new leak

The Pixel 8a isn't expected to arrive until next month, but we've already got a good idea of what the new phone's color options will be. Following leaked images that showed off potential Pixel 8a colors last week, a new report offers an even more detailed look at the upcoming midrange device.

Even better, this latest report shows off the same four colors — Bay, Mint, Obsidian and Porcelain — seemingly confirming that those will be the official Pixel 8a colors.

Android Authority posted the new images, which come via leaker MysteryLupin, who has posted some pretty accurate phone renders in the past. That makes us pretty confident that these images are the real deal.

As for the Pixel 8a colors, Bay is the blue option with Obsidian and Porcelain being the black and white versions, respectively. We found Mint to be the most interesting since it’s so vibrant in comparison. The Pixel 8 Pro also comes in these colors.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The renders posted by Android Authority also give us an idea of what the Pixel 8a will look like, though that's hardly a surprise: Google's A Series phones tend to take on the same look as the flagships released by the company the previous fall. In other words, expect a phone that looks a lot like the Pixel 8.

Google hasn’t officially announced the Pixel 8a yet, but if it follows past release schedules, the phone maker should show off the device at the Google I/O 2024 developer conference. That event starts on May 14.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The Pixel 8a is likely to feature a new Tensor chipset, adopting the Tensor G3 that Google introduced with the Pixel 8 flagships. That means the same AI-powered features found on those phones should make their way to the less expensive Pixel 8a.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Just how much less expensive the Pixel 8a will be is up in the air. At least one pricing rumor has suggested the Pixel 8a could cost more than the $499 Pixel 7a it's scheduled to replace. If so, that would make it the most expensive A Series phone Google has ever released.

We should find out if that price hike is happening in a matter of weeks. But the potential colors for the Pixel 8a seem to be locked in at this point.