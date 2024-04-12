All four Google Pixel 8a colors just leaked ahead of Google I/O 2024 launch — here’s your options

Google may be just weeks away from launching its next Pixel handset. And now, we may know what it may look like. The Google Pixel 8a could launch in four colors this year, Android Headlines is reporting, along with renders of each option.

These new colorways consist of Obsidian, Mint, Porcelain, and Bay, according to the claim. Obsidian will offer a black design, while Bay will be the blue option. Porcelain will offer an off-white finish. However, Mint may be the most interesting of the bunch, with a decidedly vibrant color scheme compared to the rest. If these colors sound familiar, they're actually what Google currently offers with the Pixel 8 Pro.

It's unclear how the renders were acquired and information on the Pixel 8a's colors, and its claims could not be independently verified. It's also worth noting that Google hasn't disclosed any details on the Pixel 8a, let alone what it could look like at launch.

Google's A-series handsets typically debut at its Google I/O event in the spring. The devices tend to offer solid performance and nice designs, but come in at a lower price, thanks to their mid-range specs. They also serve as a bridge between flagship handsets Google typically launches in the fall.

Even so, Google's A-series devices tend to perform well in testing. In our Pixel 7a review, we found the handset's camera to perform exceptionally well and its rapidly refreshing display did wonders for the visual experience. And at a sub-$500 price point at launch, the Pixel 7a was a great option for those seeking a more budget-friendly smartphone.

Of course, Google hasn't said what its plans are for any upcoming Pixel 8a, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning out a steady stream of reports. Just last week, in fact, a leaker named Yogesh Brar spilled the beans on the Pixel 8a's specs, saying that the device will ship with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It could offer a 64-megapixel main camera along with a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens to complement its 13-megapixel selfie camera, according to the report. Considering how the Pixel 7a still commands a place in our best camera phones list, we suspect the Pixel 8a to rank high as well.

On the inside, users can expect the device to run Google's Tensor G3 chipset and offer up to 256GB of RAM. And as with last year's model, the device, which the leaker said will launch in May, could come in at an affordable $500 to $550 price point.

All of that seems reasonable, given Google's recent history of A launches, and the specs leaked last week line up with other rumors we've been hearing. However, another rumor has suggested that this could be the last Pixel A-series handset, as Google looks to simplify its smartphone offerings and push customers to higher-end options, like this year's Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL.

While Google hasn't confirmed that's the case, all signs point to the company focusing on what it has planned for this year. And that is seemingly the Pixel 8a launch. So get ready for more Pixel 8a rumors to surface as we near its launch, which could happen any time after Google unveils the handset at its I/O conference on May 14.