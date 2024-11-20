The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best Android phone — and it's 25% off right now ahead of Black Friday

In today's market getting the most powerful phone can be very expensive, so it's important to keep an eye out for deals where you can. With Black Friday edging closer, there's a great deal for the Galaxy S24 Ultra that's worth a look.

At this very moment, you can grab the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for only $1,069 from Amazon. That's an overall cost reduction of 25%, which is pretty impressive for one of the best phones currently available. The deal is currently available for the Titanium Black, Titanium Grey and Titanium Violet options. Meanwhile, the Titanium Gold has seen a 21% price reduction.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,419 now $1,069 at Amazon The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the current peak of Samsung's smartphone design. The phone contains everything that we love about Samsung phones and dials them up to 11. It features a long-lasting battery life, a wealth of AI features all powered by one of the chips on the market and more.

In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we had a lot of great things to say about the phone, praising its abilities despite the price increase. When it comes to value, you're getting 25% off a device with a 6.8-inch screen, 12GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Added to this is a selection of pretty fantastic cameras, including a 200MP main camera, a 50MP 5x telephoto lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide.

You also can't talk about modern smartphones without mentioning AI, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra is undoubtedly the best place to experience Galaxy AI and One UI 6. Some of the most impressive features on Samsung phones, such as Circle to Search and the AI camera features, are at their best on the S24 Ultra and getting access to that for 25% off is pretty great.

It isn't just the AI, as the S24 Ultra also has a pretty staggering battery life. This shouldn't be a surprise really, as it's an area that Qualcomm's chips have always done well. However, for a little over a thousand dollars, you are looking at a phone that can happily run for over 16 hours.