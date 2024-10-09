Samsung One UI 7 public beta is officially coming — everything you need to know

A recent post on Samsung's Community Forum has seemingly revealed that there will be a public beta release for the One UI 7.

It was recently announced that the One UI 7 Beta rollout would start before the end of the year, but that it would be restricted to developers. However, a One UI beta team member responded to a question on Samsung's community forum that the beta would be rolling out to the public (via @tarunvats33) but will only be released once "the schedule is confirmed," and users will be notified via the Samsung Members app.

It would be odd if Samsung had avoided a public beta, as they have provided one for previous versions, like One UI 6, in the past. This likely means that developers will get access to a beta months earlier than the general public. This would make sense, considering Samsung plans to release the update with the next generation of Samsung flagship phones, namely the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

We don't have much information on the features for the next One UI update, but recent leaks have given us some ideas. It appears that Samsung will be taking some inspiration from Apple, including more rounded icons with some 3D effects, more lock screen customization, split notification from the quick settings and a redesign of the camera app.

Another leak has given us an apparent look at the skin for One UI 7, thanks to known tipster Ice Universe. The shared image only shows off the control center on the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra and shows that Samsung is taking some inspiration from Apple for the new design. The control center is very reminiscent of iOS 18's control center, including rounded icons and the placement of the widgets.

Public betas are an excellent chance for users to test out a new piece of software, but they're not for everyone. While getting any new features right away might be tempting, we would usually recommend waiting until the official release to avoid the bevy of bugs that often accompany new OS.

