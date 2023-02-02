Oppo Find X6 just leaked — and there could be three to choose from

Not content with competing with Samsung for the best foldable phones , Oppo’s next traditional flagship could be a genuine Samsung Galaxy S23 rival if leaks from tipster Fenibook (opens in new tab) on Weibo (via Notebook Check (opens in new tab)) are to be believed.

The Oppo Find X6 and X6 Pro will be the follow-up to the Oppo Find X5 Pro , a solid Android phone that unfortunately wasn’t available in the U.S. With the alleged specs in this leak we’re hoping that Oppo will rectify that this time around.

According to Fenibook, the X6 range looks to have three devices to choose from. The Oppo Find X6, the Oppo Find X6 Pro Dimensity Edition, and the Oppo Find X6 Pro Snapdragon edition.

What is the difference between the three models?

The Find X6 looks set to be the base model in the range but still looks to offer a solid package with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 silicon, a 50MP rear camera and 32MP front camera. These camera specs are the same across all three phones, but it is under the hood where the pro models should really shine.

The X6 Pro Dimensity Edition will feature a Dimensity 9200 chipset and larger 5000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging. Most noticeably it's set to feature a different screen to the standard X6 with a Samsung E6 120Hz display.

It is the claimed Oppo Find X6 Pro Snapdragon edition that has us most excited, however.

In images leaked by Fenibook it appears to look identical to the Dimensity edition, but as well as all the improvements of the Dimensity Edition, it features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 chipset that can be found in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23. That's not all, the Snapdragon edition phone will also have UFS 4.0 — a faster storage system than the UFS 3.1 on the other Find X6 options.

There is no word yet on a Western release nor on pricing strategy. But at the right price point, Oppo could have a contender for one of the best Android phones on its hands.