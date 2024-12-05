Motorola Razr+ just got Pantone's Color of the Year treatment, and it has a subtle secret

Some tech brands are more aligned with fashion trends than others — take Motorola, for example. For the third year in a row, the phone maker has released a special flagship hue aligned with Pantone's Color of the Year reveal. For 2025, that means the Razr+ is getting the Mocha Mousse treatment.

Mocha Mousse is inspired by the comforts of coffee and chocolate, invoking a sense of warmth and luxury. Motorola has taken the brief a step further, infusing actual coffee grounds into the vegan leather exterior to create a subtle speckled effect. Paired with the gold/copper-ish aluminum frame, the Motorola Razr+ in Mocha Mousse oozes "on-trend."

To celebrate the official December 19 release of the Razr+ Mocha Mousse, Motorola is offering a $200 discount on the device. That knocks the starting price down to $799 for what we consider one of the best foldable phones on the market. Motorola is also currently offering generous trade-in deals that are especially attractive to Razr 2023 device owners who are interested in obtaining the new color option.

Motorola Razr+ (Mocha Mousse): was $999 now $799 at Motorola The new Mocha Mousse color of the Razr+ (inspired by Pantone's Color of the Year 2025) is a testament to tech and fashion. Order now to receive a $200 discount on top of any further trade-in promotions you may be eligible for.

Apart from the color, there's no change to the feature set for this nostalgia-rooted flip phone. That said, you get a spacious 4-inch external display, more than 14 hours of tested battery life, and a beefy 50MP main camera lens. The phone is also elevated by Moto AI, which is officially available in beta and welcomes Google Gemini integration among other AI tools that have joined industry standards.

As I mentioned, this is the third device stemming from the partnership between Motorola and Pantone. The first-generation Razr+ came in Viva Magenta, while the current-generation one is offered in Peach Fuzz. If a third-generation model is planned for 2025, there's a good chance we'd see Mocha Mousse carried over.

Either way, this news reaffirms Motorola's commitment to making flip phones fashionable. Whether it's working is hard to say, but I think there's always something to be said for the ability to keep up with fashion trends.

