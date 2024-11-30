Galaxy S25’s One UI 7 software features revealed with Galaxy AI-powered Sketch to Image and camera improvements

Samsung’s delayed rollout of Android 15 is still without a release date, but a now-deleted post on the company’s Spanish site suggests it may not be too far away, and it gives us a taste of some of the things to expect with the One UI 7 belated rollout.

While the post is now deleted, it was spotted by the eagle eyes of @chunvn8888 on X, and quickly reported on by Android Authority. Expected to launch with the Galaxy S25 family in January, we already expected that One UI 7 will implement neat Android 15 features such as Private Space and Theft Detection Lock.

However, the promotional page gives us an insight into what Samsung itself is planning to set itself apart from the opposition, with a “more sophisticated and intuitive” experience that will “revolutionize the way you communicate and unleash your creativity to do it all” (machine translated, as you can probably tell by the clunkiness).

The most exciting changes are building upon Galaxy AI. Sketch to Image, a feature that lets you draw a doodle and have AI flesh it out, is getting updated with more ways to tailor the output to your liking, so you can make the finished produce a 3D cartoon, a sketch or a watercolor painting.

(Image credit: Android Authority / Samsung)

There’s also a new Portrait Studio, which will take your selfies and turn them into stylized pictures, perfect for social media bios. Just pick whether you want a cartoon, sketch or comic and the AI will do the rest.

(Image credit: Android Authority / Samsung)

While Samsung phones have a pinhole camera rather than a floating notch like modern iPhones, it looks like the company is still taking some inspiration from Dynamic Island. Another short video shows smart notifications floating at the bottom of the lock screen in cyclable ovals, with a recorder, timer and media controls demoed. It’s not a million miles away from the Rich Ongoing Notifications rumored for Android 16.

(Image credit: Android Authority / Samsung)

It seems that the Galaxy Store will also be getting some parental protections with One UI 7 too. A screenshot shows a child account needing permission to install an app from the store from the connected guardian.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Android Authority / Samsung)

The icons have also been refreshed as previously leaked, and once again Samsung keeps the option open for AI features to be paywalled in future, with the small print stating that they’re only guaranteed to be free until the end of 2025.

As for when One UI 7 will finally arrive, that’s still anyone’s guess as it’s been repeatedly delayed since first being initially reported on back in May. It seems unlikely that the Samsung Galaxy S25 will launch in January without the new version of the OS, and this accidental promo page suggests we might yet see it before the year is out. Perhaps Samsung will have an early Christmas present for its fans, after all.