Android 15 makes devices nearly impossible to steal — here’s what we know

The rollout of Android 15 means boosted security for both Pixel phones as well as other devices running running Android 10 and above through Google Play System updates. And boosting theft protection for Android devices takes up much of the focus of this update.

It's easy to figure out why Google would be looking to boost theft protection in Android. Having our phones stolen can be massively traumatic, especially when you consider how much data we tend to keep on our devices. It isn't unusual for people to have everything from precious photos to banking details stored on their phones. Google has been working to improve how we keep our devices safe, with an update available today (October 15) that introduces several new methods for protecting your phone, whether at the moment it's stolen or before.

Theft Detection Lock, an AI-powered feature, activates the moment your device is taken. According to Google, Theft Detection Lock taps into AI to detect when an attempted theft is happening. Specifically, the feature analyzes different signals, and if it concludes that your phone is being stolen, your screen will be automatically locked to keep out would-be thieves.

Theft Detection Lock will gradually start rolling out today, so check your theft protection settings page to see if your device is currently supported.

(Image credit: Future)

In addition, Google is introducing an Offline Device Lock that protects your phone if a thief tries to take it offline to extract data or avoid being taken offline via Find My Device. This feature will turn your screen off if the phone goes offline for prolonged periods.

Finally, a new remote lock feature from Google can quickly secure a stolen device. Remote Lock secures your phone, letting you secure, locate and remotely wipe your device.

Android 15 also introduces new security features designed to deter thieves by making it even harder to access apps and settings or reset the device. Changes to settings like Find My Device now require your PIN or password. Multiple failed login attempts can be flagged as a thief trying to access the phone, which will lock down the device. Finally, enhanced factory reset protections should make it harder to reset a phone without access to Google account credentials — a protective step that Google believes will make reselling your phone less valuable to thieves while also protecting your data.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are some big changes, with more on the way. Google says it intends to bring out an Identity check feature later this year; the opt-in feature will require biometric authentication when you try to access key device settings, cuh as changing your PIN, disabling theft protection and more.

The end result should be that anyone with one of the best Android phones should be in safer hands. Add this update to the recent revelation that the Pixel 9 is one of the most hacker-proof devices available, and it is clear that Google aims to corner the security market.

These included security features come with Android 15, which starts rolling out to Pixel phones today. Other devices should gain the updates soon.