The 7 best shows you're not watching on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more

When you follow all of the best streaming services as much as I do for Tom's Guide, you tend to see the same shows talked about over and over again. Yes, Beef is awesome. Succession is slick. Reacher is definitely your dad's new favorite show.

Throughout the process of writing about TV, I've collected a list of under-appreciated shows that seemingly (or comparatively) few are watching. And it's not like they're not on popular streaming service, either. Two of our picks are on Netflix, and one's a Prime Video gem that will end after next season (seemingly thanks to low viewership).

Others can be streamed on HBO Max and Paramount Plus, and we've even got picks from Apple TV Plus — pretty much the land of under-watched TV. And unlike the last time we made this list, we've pulled in shows that had multiple seasons. Sure, a single season may be an obvious sign that the masses slept on a show, but those aren't the only ones that deserved more eyes.

For those who already seen some of these shows? Good, we've been ranting about them, and we're hoping those raves have helped spread the good word. And if you've seen all of them? We salute your deep-diving abilities.

A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

You may have heard about the A League of Their Own revival series. I know I shouted about it enough for everyone to hear. But when it's only been renewed for a half-order second season, it's clear that not enough people watched this series — and that's a shame.

A fantastic series that can only be accused of trying to do a bit too much for its original eight episode run, A League of Their Own puts two twists on the original formula. Not only does it tackle the segregation in sports, but it also highlights the trouble that closeted queer people have faced over time.

And it all begins when Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobsen, also a producer) decides to ditch her small town life and try out for the new women's baseball league that's sprouting up while the US' World War II enlistment drains the majors of their talent. There, she makes many a new friend, though many don't get along (at least at first). And then there's the curious matter of their manager Casey "Dove" Porter (Nick Offerman), who is not to be relied upon.

Genre: Sports comedy drama

Seasons: 1 (8 episodes)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Sunderland Til I Die (Netflix)

Normally, when a TV series has released two seasons and a third is on the way, we'd have heard about it. But yours truly only came across Sunderland Til I Die once my colleague Rory Mellon raved about it, and said that Ted Lasso fans should check it out. Sunderland A.F.C. is an English football (i.e. soccer) team that (much like Richmond) has experienced trials and tribulations, and begins the first season having been relegated from the Premier League.

But, much like Ted Lasso, Sunderland Til I Die is also about the personal lives of people on the team, and it touches on how the actual city of Sunderland is on hard times. Streaming nearly completely under the radar for most — it doesn't have a Rotten Tomatoes score — Sunderland Til I Die is a program worth watching for any fans who root for the underdogs.

Cast: Joel Asoro, Martin Bain, Kevin Ball, Nick Barnes, Leanne Bennett, Chris Coleman, Ashley Fletcher

Seasons: 2 (season 3 is confirmed)

Years: 2018 – 2020 (ongoing)

Genre: Sports docuseries

Rotten Tomatoes score: n/a

The Big Door Prize (Apple TV Plus)

$7 is all you need to finally try out the streaming service that's putting out great shows that don't really get enough chatter. And you'll want to check out The Big Door Prize because it offers a premise too good to ignore.

Dusty (Chris O’Dowd), a loving father and husband, lives a somewhat plain life until he comes across the Morpho machine, which glows a blue hue at his local grocer. But instead of a sugary drink or snack it dispenses a prediction of the user's potential in life. And those claims lead to massive life changes.

The Big Door Prize isn't just utterly charming in an affable laid-back way, as you'd expect from O'Dowd. It offers doses of magical realism that help it stand out in the crowded field of laughs. Oh, and get this: even though The Big Door Prize season 1 isn't over yet, Apple's already renewed it for a second season. That means no concerns about investing in a show that won't get renewed (hi, Netflix!).

Genre: Comedy

Seasons: 1 (6 episodes have aired, and 4 remain episodes)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Barry (HBO Max)

My personal favorite show on this list, Barry occupies a weird space in the HBO landscape as a sub-Succession success. Barry definitely qualifies as an under-appreciated series. Especially when I keep meeting folks who aren't watching.

One of the most riveting shows of the last years, Barry features Bill Hader in its title role as a hitman who's trying to get out of the murder industrial complex. His big mistake? Choosing acting as his next foray. On a job, Barry discovers he wants to become an actor, thanks to the odd and manipulating teaching style of his new mentor Gene Couisneau (Henry Winkler).

Quickly, Barry learns that Hollywood is less straightforward than the assassination industry, but the latter won't let him go too easily. Barry's dual lives keep putting him in increasingly complicated situations that are nigh-impossible to get out of. And having seen the majority of its most-recent season, I can declare that Barry is still great.

Genre: Dark comedy

Seasons: 4 (season 4, its finals eason is currently airing)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Love (Netflix)

If you're wondering what director Judd Apatow was up to over the last decade, you might have missed Love. The series, which looks like a less-mean version of You're The Worst on paper, follows aspiring daters Mickey (Gilliam Jacobs) and Gus (Paul Rust).

Both begin the series in different romantic entanglements that preview off their personal baggage and drama, but they find each other soon enough. And then they open up all of said baggage upon each other.

Jacobs got a lot of applause for her work in the series, which critics enjoyed even when they noted it wasn't exactly perfect. If you're looking for a relationship comedy, and one that gets better as you go in, you'll likely enjoy — and then love — Love.

Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty, Chris Witaske, Mike Mitchell

Seasons: 3

Years: 2016 – 2018

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Monster Factory (Apple TV Plus)

I never thought I'd see Apple TV Plus and pro wrestling clash in the ring, but its docuseries about the trainees at the Monster Factory wrestling school is a perfect fit for the service. Danny Cage, a former aspiring pro wrestler in his own right, now trains the next generation of aspiring pro wrestlers. And while he's a great teacher, Cage can get a bit harsh as he demands excellence from his kids.

Cage's are at a variety of stages in their burgeoning careers. The charismatic Bobby Buffet needs to stop coasting on his charisma; the plucky Gabby Ortiz deals with setbacks; and Notorious Mimi may have found her shot at the big time. And then there's Twitch. Diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome, Anxiety, Depression, and Asperger’s Syndrome at a young age, Lucas "Twitch" DiSangro needs pro wrestling as an escape, and is putting the work in to figure out who he is in the ring.

Cast: Danny Cage, Lucas DiSangro (aka Twitch), Gabriella Belpre (aka Gabby Ortiz), Hurley A. Jones Jr. (aka Bobby Buffet), David Goldschmidt (aka Goldy), Amelia Herr (aka Notorious Mimi)

Seasons: 1 (6 episodes)

Year: 2023

Genre: Docuseries

Rotten Tomatoes score: n/a%

Wonder Showzen (Paramount Plus)

To peel back the curtain a little, my favorite part of doing this kind of story is the chance to put in a truly weird series that people have probably forgotten about. Wonder Showzen, which aired on MTV2 from 2005 to 2006, is a show you're definitely not watching. And while a lot of folks may not find its twisted sense of humor fun, it did amass a cult following.

So, if you've ever pondered the question "what would the most twisted and subversive children's show look like?" we've got an answer. Remember how certain kids shows were brought to you by a specific letter of the alphabet? Well, Wonder Showzen's letters all have personal problems, and its puppets — led by the overtly sexual Chauncey — do too. It all comes from the mind of Vernon Chatman — who voiced Towlie the talking towel on South Park.

Famous alums of the series include Law & Order stalwart Christopher Meloni, Amy Sedaris, David Cross, Zach Galifianakis and Amy Poehler.

Genre: Adult comedy

Seasons: 2

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

