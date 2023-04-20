5 Spider-Man movies are finally coming to Disney Plus — what to know

Spider-Man, one of the last Avengers to assemble to Disney Plus, is finally on his way. Yes, you should be able to watch Marvel movies online with Disney's service, without skipping a single movie, but what else would you expect from the constantly-late Peter Parker?

Today (April 20), Disney announced that five Spider-Man movies — and a Venom film, too — are coming to Disney Plus in the next month. Unfortunately, though, you're going to still be waiting for the most-recent MCU Spider-Man movies.

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire is the first to arrive, and those three movies come tomorrow (April 21). They're joined by the first Andrew Garfield Spider-flick, The Amazing Spider-Man.

But, yes, patient webhead fans will get a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie on Disney Plus. On May 12th, Spider-Man: Homecoming (the first MCU Spider-Man movie) hits Disney Plus. Venom (2018) arrives that same day.

Analysis: Untying the complicated web of streaming rights

As for when the other Spider-Man movies are coming to Disney Plus? Well, it's possibly gonna be a while. Previously-announced deals between Sony, Netflix and Disney revealed that Netflix gets first crack at Spider-Man movies, and Disney goes afterwards. We've previously estimated that the earliest we would see No Way Home (currently on Starz) on Disney Plus is the summer of 2023, if not early 2024.

Also lost in the ether are the second Garfield-led Amazing Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. None of them have any sort of schedule or track for when we expect them.

Disney's press release states "Additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year." So it may just be about waiting more months.

Spider-Man movies aren't the only MCU titles in absentia from Disney Plus. 2008's The Incredible Hulk (a Universal Pictures & Marvel collaboration) is still stuck in the ether as well.

Sony doesn't want to give up its hold on Spider-Man movies, and we get that. Personally, it's why I have bought all of the above Spider-Man movies, rather than subscribe to Starz and other services for them. But it's still shocking that The House of the Mouse has yet to pull in the entire MCU under its streaming umbrella.

More from Tom's Guide