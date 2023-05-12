5 Netflix summer 2023 movies I can't wait to watch

Netflix's Summer 2023 plans are all about the movies, and it packs five films that I wish I could watch right now. In a preview (opens in new tab) of the 17 biggest Netflix summer films, I've found potential across documentaries, action and even romance.

I'm not always bullish on Netflix, even though it is one of the best streaming services, but these films would have me coming back and even complying with the upcoming Netflix password-sharing crackdown. I've also provided the full list of titles, because your mileage (of course) may vary.

The biggest titles on the list, of course, feature big names. Chris Hemsworth stars in Extraction 2, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris feature in They Cloned Tyrone and Gal Gadot leads in Heart of Stone.

The 5 Netflix Summer 2023 movies I need

(Image credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix)

Victim/Suspect: May 23

In this documentary, Journalist Rae de Leon investigates claims of women falsifying sexual assault charges, and discovers that these women have been arrested and imprisoned by the system that doesn't believe them. Very happy to see this topic getting a big platform

The Out-Laws: July 7

In this action comedy, Adam Devine plays a bank manager who's suspicious that he's marrying into a criminal family. That's because the parents (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin), of his bride-to-be Parker (Nina Dobrev) seem a bit too suspicious. Also co-stars Lil Rel Howery and Devine's Workaholics costar Blake Anderson. I'm always up for more Adam Devine, but the idea of him being the straight-laced guy in a family of spies is truly intriguing.

The Deepest Breath: July 19

This documentary explores an attempt to break the world record for free-diving. From director Laura McGann, and A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and RAW. While this may sound boring to some, the A24 imprint makes anything a must-watch, and this seems like a perfect way to get out of the house without getting out of the house.

They Cloned Tyrone: July 21

An unlikely alliance brings a trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris) into a curious government conspiracy. Also stars David Alan Grier and Kiefer Sutherland. The cast alone sells it.

Choose Love: August 31

Netflix jumps back into interactive TV with Choose Love, a rom-com that you control. So while Cami Conway (Laura Morano) has the job she wants, and is on her way to the perfect life, her concerns — and your choices — may derail her path. And it sounds like the perfect interactive version of Sliding Doors.

New Netflix movies in May 2023

(Image credit: Eric Milner/Netflix)

The Mother: May 12

The first movie on Netflix's list stars Jennifer Lopez as an assassin who is forced out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter. Think Taken, but for Mother's Day.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me: May 16

Director Ursula Macfarlane (Untouchable) focuses her cameras on those who knew — but haven't spoken out — about Vickie Lynn Hogan, better known as iconic actress/model Anna Nicole Smith. This documentary also includes "access to never-before-seen footage and home movies."

New Netflix movies in June 2023

(Image credit: Netflix)

Extraction 2: June 16

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) returns, as the Australian black ops mercenary is now needed to save the family of a Georgian gangster. And he has to infiltrate a prison to free them.

Take Care of Maya: June 19

This documentary focuses on the story of Maya Kowalski, who was admitted to the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016, and would go on to be taken from her family, to be put in state custody.

The Perfect Find: June 23

Jenna (Gabrielle Union) was ready for a big comeback in the fashion industry, but romance may be getting in the way. She sees potential in her boss' son (Keith Powers), and considers putting her future on the line.

Nimona: June (specific date TBA)

This genre-bending animated family film throws us into a "futuristic medieval world" where a knight (voiced by Riz Ahmed) is trying to clear his name for a crime he didn't commit. A shape-shifting teen named Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz) is his only hope, but she's pure chaos.

New Netflix movies in July 2023

Wham!: July 5

Netflix goes into the music documentary world at the start of July to give Wham's George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley the chance to tell their own story. Includes "never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews."

Bird Box Barcelona: July 14

An expansion of the Bird Box film that finds a man named Sebastian (Mario Casas) struggling to survive, and making allies along the way.

Happiness For Beginners: July 27

This rom-com stars Ellie Kemper as Helen, a totally risk-averse woman who is trying to find herself after a divorce. Of course, this sends her into the madness of a survival course with strangers.

New Netflix movies in August 2023

(Image credit: Netflix)

Heart Of Stone: August 11

In this action movie, Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) plays an intelligence operative for a massive "global peacekeeping operation" who is trying to prevent the loss of "its most valuable and dangerous asset."

The Monkey King: August 18

This animated family film tracks a monkey who uses a magical fighting stick to battle "demons, dragons and gods." Inspired by a 16th century Chinese novel, The Monkey King has one other problem: his ego gets in the way.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah: August 25

A Bat Mitzvah can be the most important and glorious night of a young girl's life. That is, unless everything seems to go wrong. Adam Sandler stars and produces in the film, which may possibly have some basis on the Bat Mitzvah he recently threw for his own daughter.