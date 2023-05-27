Forget Prime Video — Amazon Freevee is the streaming service you need to watch

If my recent article on why I’m disliking Ted Lasso season 3 didn’t already give it away, I’m a bit of a cynic. That’s why when I hear the term “free streaming service”, I automatically assume there’s either a catch (demanding personal data, too many ads etc.) or that the selection of movies and shows available to watch will be of lower quality than the bottom of the Netflix barrel.

That’s definitely the case with some free streaming services, but as our best free streaming services roundup proves, it’s certainly not a problem with all of them. And among our favorite platforms that can be accessed without spending a single cent, it’s Amazon Freevee that reigns supreme in my eyes.

In fact, the quality and breadth of content offered by this free Amazon streaming service is so good that I think you could make the argument that it’s just as valuable as the retailer’s flagship offering, Prime Video. So, if you’re looking to save a little money and still watch some great content, here’s why Freevee deserves to be a cornerstone of your home viewing habits.

Freevee packs blockbuster movies

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Take just a quick glance at the Freevee home page , and you’ll probably see a lot of recognizable faces and names within its rows of movies and TV shows. I’m a self-declared movie buff and the selection of features is what really impresses me the most.

There are plenty of classic films to pick from including American Psycho, Ghost in the Shell, Scarface and Sophie's Choice, as well as more contemporary offerings such as Pitch Perfect 2, The Post, Looper and Bad Times at El Royale. You won’t see the latest release fresh off the theatre screen as you do with some of the best streaming services, but there is some relatively new(ish) picks like The King of Staten Island, Promising Young Woman and Freaky.

The service also recently got the first three John Wick movies, which is reason enough to load up the Freevee app on your Smart TV this weekend. Especially as John Wick 4 just hit VoD platforms including Amazon. The franchise has a well-deserved reputation as one of the most high-octane action series in modern cinema history, and the initial trilogy is a clear highlight of Freevee's movie library.

Binge watchers will love Freevee too

(Image credit: Pop TV)

Freevee is no slouch when it comes to TV shows either. Among its small screen highlights that you can stream right now are the entire seven-season run of Mad Men, every episode of comedy-favorite Schitt’s Creek, the entirety of LOST and The X-Files and reality shows like Project Runway, Grand Designs and Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsey.

My personal recommendation is the full original run of The Twilight Zone. Yup, all 156 episodes of this legendary sci-fi anthology series are streaming right now on Freevee, and while the show may be more than 50 years old, it holds up remarkably well. If you crave something more modern the Jordan Peele-fronted reboot is also on Freevee but I warn you, it’s not a patch on the original show.

Freevee offers originals

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

While Freevee boasts plenty of recognizable licensed content, it is also home to original shows. Granted, some “Freevee Originals” like Alex Rider are really just former Prime Video Originals that have made the leap over, but there’s plenty of exclusive Freevee content worth watching.

Jury Duty is a highly-regarded favorite that was released on the service last month. This mockumentary docuseries chronicles the inner workings of a courtroom trial. But there’s a twist here, the trial is actually bogus and everybody in court is an actor, apart from one man, Ronald Gladden, who thinks it's all real. The show pulled a respectable 73% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes but its audience score is much higher at an impressive 98%.

Primo is another excellent pick. This coming-of-age comedy centers on the chaotic life of Rafa (Ignacio Diaz-Silverio), a 16-year-old high school junior, living in San Antonio, Texas. It’s managed a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, and 97% from viewers.

The streamer is also now the home of Judy Judge’s new reality series, Judy Justice, showcasing her infamous non-nonsense approach to courtroom rulings.

Freevee is a great alternative to paid streaming

As the cost of living continues to rise for most households, and services like Netflix bring in new restrictions to put the squeeze on password sharers, you might find yourself looking to cut down on monthly costs. If that’s the case, I definitely recommend considering Freevee as an alternative to a paid streaming subscription.

The streamer is entirely free to access and is stuffed full of movies and shows that are genuinely worth watching. Yes, you will have to tolerate some advertisements, but it's a small price to pay for so much worthwhile content for free.

In fact, having spent a little time combing through Freevee's content library and watching some of its best offerings, I continue to be genuinely surprised that Amazon doesn’t make a bigger deal about this seriously good free streaming service.