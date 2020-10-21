You can't buy a PS5 anywhere — but look what just hit Walmart

The PS5 is just a few short weeks away from launching, and to make the wait even more agonizing, you might be able to spot a DualSense controller at your local Walmart.

Twitter user Destruct spotted the PS5's gamepad in a Walmart, and posted the photographic evidence. Until the new Sony console actually goes on sale, this is probably the closest the average gamer will get to the PS5.

The image shows the DualSense, or at least its packaging, unceremoniously stashed on a locked low shelf between some third-party PS4 accessories. We can't imagine they'll be there for long, given how likely many PS5 owners are going to want a second controller for local multiplayer gaming.

The PS5 and the Xbox Series X go on sale next month, on November 19 and November 10, respectively. With less than four weeks to go, it's not a surprise to see that the big retailers have their hands on PS5 peripherals. It's perhaps odd for Walmart to have the controllers on display if they're not on sale yet though.

Sony has outdone itself with the new DualSense controller design. It adds to the DualShock controller that we all know and love by adding in detailed haptic feedback to the triggers, a built-in microphone for multiplayer chat, and a new Create button for turning game clips and screenshots into shareable content.