PS5 will give this beloved action game a huge boost

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition will come with surprisingly customizable graphics options on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We know this from a post on ResetEra by Capcom USA staffer WBacon, with the details sourced from Devil May Cry 5 producer Matthew Walker. It came as a reaction to rumors of differing framerates between the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which look to be false based on this news.

There will be four total graphics options, two with ray tracing and two without. With ray tracing on, you can select either 4K resolution at 30 frames per second, or 1080p at 60fps. Turning off ray tracing lets you pick 4K at 60fps or a maximum of 120fps at lower resolutions.

While 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled will no doubt make the game look stunning in screenshots, that 30fps frame rate, particularly when the original game running at 60fps, will make the game feel and play very different. But with Capcom offering fans a choice, it's the best possible outcome, especially since not all PS5 or XSX owners may own a 4K TV or monitor.

The original edition of DMC5 was a fantastic return to form for the series. It already offered three playable characters and a ton of demons to slaughter across multiple difficulties in the campaign, as well as the progressively tricky Bloody Palace survival mode.

The Special Edition adds in a fourth character, the calculating, katana-wielding Virgil, a new higher Legendary Dark Knight difficulty mode for the campaign, a turbo mode to speed up the action, and support for the PS5's signature features like DualSense haptic feedback and 3D audio. It'll be available as a digital download at the launch of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with a physical release following in December.