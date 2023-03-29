Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 release date and time — how to watch online

It's almost time to watch Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2, as the Showtime drama turns up the creep factor.

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 start time, channel Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 begins streaming Friday (March 31) at 3 a.m. ET on Showtime.com, the Showtime app and Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) with Showtime.

The episode will also air on the cable channel Sunday (April 2) at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2, titled "Edible Complex," takes the teens deeper into winter. As the snow piles up, so does hunger and desperation. Can full-on psychosis be far behind? While a dark, powerful force may or may not haunt the wilderness, belief may be the key to survival.

After eating Jackie's frozen ear, teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) must come to grips with what she's done. In the present day, adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) faces questioning by the police about her connection to Adam.

Meanwhile, Taissa (Tawny Cypress) is called to account for her own disturbing actions, and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) has a conversation with Charlotte (Simone Kessell).

Here are all the details you need to watch Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2. Check out the promo below:

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 from anywhere

Just because Showtime isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 online in the US for free

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 starts streaming Friday (March 31) at 3 a.m. ET on Showtime.com, the Showtime app or Paramount Plus with Showtime. (opens in new tab)

The episode will also air on the Showtime linear channel Sunday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Showtime is a premium cable channel but if you've cut the cord, you can stream new Yellowjackets episodes early on Fridays for free. New subscribers can sign up for a Paramount Plus with Showtime free 30-day trial with code: PICARD (opens in new tab).

You can also add on the linear channel through a live TV service, like Sling TV or Fubo.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus with Showtime free trial: One month free with code 'PICARD' (opens in new tab)

To give people a way to really dive deep into the archives, Paramount Plus offers a one-month free trial. It's enough time to browse everything that Paramount Plus has to offer, from classics like Cheers and Twilight Zone to new titles such as Evil. With the Premium + Showtime bundle, you can also get Yellowjackets and more.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) is one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. New subscribers can get half off their first month. Choose the Orange or Blue package, then add on Showtime!

(opens in new tab) Fubo (opens in new tab) is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 160 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands. Add on Showtime to catch Yellowjackets.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 in the UK

Good news for Brits! Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is also available in the UK and Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 will stream Friday, March 31.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 in Canada

While Paramount Plus is also available in the Great White North, Canadians can watch Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 with a subscription to Crave (opens in new tab). The episode will drop Sunday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

Crave has a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, you can sign up for the Crave Mobile plan for $9.99 CAD (one stream) or Crave Total for $19.99 (four streams).

Travelers can access their paid subscription services with the help of ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 in Australia

Aussies can also watch Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) on March 31.

Done with the first season of Yellowjackets? Then check out 7 shows to watch while you wait for Yellowjackets season 2.