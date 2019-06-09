Xbox E3 2019 News: Project Scarlett, Halo Infinite and More

Microsoft just kicked off E3 2019 in a huge way. The Xbox E3 2019 briefing saw the debut of Project Scarlett, the incredibly powerful next-gen Xbox that will arrive in Holiday 2020. We also got exciting new looks at Gears 5, Halo Infinite and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the debut of Xbox Game Pass for PC, an all-new Xbox Elite Controller, and Microsoft's exciting cloud gaming plans.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Here's everything you missed.

Project Scarlett: New Xbox Coming 2020

Microsoft finally spilled the beans on its next-generation console: Project Scarlett. Featuring a custom AMD Zen 2 processor, Scarlett promises to be 4X as powerful as the Xbox One X, complete with advanced features such as 120fps gameplay and ray tracing. It also sports an SSD that aims to deliver a 40X performance increase over the current generation with virtually no load times. The new console will arrive by Holiday 2020.

Project xCloud and Console Streaming

Microsoft dished out its plans for cloud gaming, which you'll be able to try out later this year. Project xCloud will let you stream Xbox One games from Microsoft's data centers, while Console Streaming will let you use your own Xbox as an xCloud server for streaming your console games on any device on the go. No word on pricing, but the service launches in October.

Halo Infinite

Launching alongside Project Scarlett next year will be Halo Infinite, the long-awaited next installment in Microsoft's iconic first-person shooter series. The new trailer we saw showed Master Chief rescued after being adrift in space, setting the stage for a new adventure in which the Chief must come face-to-face with a now-evil Cortana.

Cyberpunk 2077: Now With Keanu Reeves!

CD Projekt Red's upcoming sci-fi RPG looks better than ever in its latest cinematic trailer, which shows our hero dish out justice using some truly badass cybernetics. But the real kicker? Eternal film badass Keanu Reeves is in the game, and even showed up on the Xbox E3 stage to talk about his role in the project. The game also finally got a release date, so get ready to explore CD Projekt's futuristic dystopia on April 16, 2020.

Gears of War 5 gets a new mode and... the Terminator?



The latest Gears of War 5 teaser showed protagonist Kait Diaz struggling with her inner demons -- as well as her Locust heritage. The cover-based shooter will launch on Xbox One and PC on Sept. 10, with a multiplayer tech test coming on July 17.

Studio head Rod Fergusson also teased a new Escape mode, which has teams of players plant a bomb in an enemy hive and try to escape with their lives. The Escape trailer teased some exciting new abilities, including what looks like a more old-school Lancer rifle and a knife that lets you summon lightning. Oh, and the Terminator is coming to the game as special DLC.

Dark Souls meets Game of Thrones: Elden Ring

The rumors are true: Dark Souls creator Hideataka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin are teaming up on a new fantasy role-playing game called Elden Ring. We don't know much about it yet, but it seems safe to expect lots and lots of death, given the two people at the helm.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Microsoft's beloved high-end gamepad is getting an upgrade, which features adjustable-tension sticks, trigger grips with redesigned buttons, 3 customizable profiles, and a wrap-around rubberized grip. The controller also has a rechargeable battery and finally introduces Bluetooth support.

Xbox Game Pass for PC

Microsoft had some big Xbox Game Pass news at E3, including the debut of Xbox Game Pass for PC, a Windows-specific version of the monthly subscription service. In addition to featuring Xbox Game Studios Games such as Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Game Pass for PC will also feature third-party titles such as Rise of the Tomb Raider and Wolfenstein II.



The service is available now in open beta, and costs $9.99 per month through the new Xbox Windows app. If you want both the Xbox and PC versions of Game Pass as well as Xbox Live gold, you can get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99 a month.



Microsoft also announced that Batman: Arkham Knight, Metro Exodus, Hollow Knight and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection are coming to Xbox Game Pass, and revealed a slew of indies that will debut on the service.

Double Fine Joins Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft isn't quite done scooping up big developers -- the company announced at E3 that Double Fine Studios, famous for such adventure and action games as Psychonauts and Broken Age, is joining the Xbox Game Studios family. Double Fine also set up a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated Psychonauts 2.

Forza Horizon 4 Gets the Lego Treatment

After Forza Horizon 3's Hot Wheels crossover, Playground Games is upping the ante with an awesome-looking Lego expansion for Forze Horizon 4. Yes, you'll be able to drive Lego cars around an open world, and it looks fantastic. Lego Speed Champions comes to Forza Horizon 4 June 13th.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Returns!

Microsoft revealed a brand new version of its iconic Flight Simulator game, which will tap into the cloud to provide breathtaking recreations of iconic locales such as New York City, Egypt, Seattle and San Francisco.

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 looks as joyously over-the-top than ever in its latest cinematic trailer, which confirms a September 13 release date. Additionally, a new free DLC add-on is coming to Borderlands 2 to help set up the story for the new game.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Lego Skywalker Saga



Xbox's E3 show gave us even more of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the hotly anticipated Star Wars action game from Respawn Entertainment. We see runaway Jedi Cal Kestis and his droid buddy take over an AT-AT, do some fun platforming traversal, and slice up Stormtroopers in all kinds of satisfying ways. Is it November yet?

Speaking of Star Wars, the iconic sci-fi franchise is once again getting the Lego treatment in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which will tell the story of all nine films in one brand-new experience.

Phantasy Star Online 2

Sega's incredibly popular online RPG is finally coming West. Phantasy Star Online 2 will be fully free-to-play, allowing you to dive right in and spend hours exploring dungeons with your online Xbox One pals.

Battletoads

We knew Battletoads was coming back, and we finally got our first look at the revitalized 2D brawler in action at E3 2019. Microsoft's Battletoads reboot looks to have the same co-op beat em up action as the original, but with a fresh hand-drawn art style that really pops off the screen.

Dragonball Z Kakarot

We saw some new gameplay for Dragonball Z Kakarot, a new action-rpg that looks to bring the iconic anime to life with fluid real-time combat and visuals that look ripped right out of the show. It's coming early 2020.

The Outer Worlds

Microsoft kicked off the show with The Outer Worlds, the new futuristic open-world RPG from the original creators of Fallout. That pedigree certainly shows in the new trailer, which shows dynamic combat that lets you suspend enemies in mid-air and shrink them, as well as what looks like interactive dialogue and tons of player freedom that should let you wreak havoc in its gorgeous sci-fi locales however you see fit. The game hits Xbox One and PC on October 25th.

Blair Witch

There's a Blair Witch game coming to Xbox One and PC, and it looks as scary as you'd expect. The mysterious survival horror title sees a man and his dog explore a haunted woods, complete with freaky figures that we're already getting ready to have nightmares about.

Bleeding Edge

Another Xbox Game Studios premiere, Bleeding Edge is a 4 vs. 4 melee combat game from Microsoft's newly-acquired Ninja Theory studio. The game's colorful characters run the gamut from metalheads to mysterious mask-wielders, and given Ninja Theory's pedigree for hack-and-slash combat, we can't wait to play more. A technical alpha kicks off on June 27.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Microsoft's highly anticipated platformer Ori an the Will of the Wisps finally has a release date: February 11, 2020. The upcoming metroidvania looks as gorgeous and brutally difficult as ever in its latest trailer.

Minecraft Dungeons

E3 gave us our first look at Minecraft Dungeons, a 4-player, Diablo-style action-RPG featuring Mojang's famously blocky characters. It launches Spring 2020.

Be sure to follow our E3 2019 news hub all week long for the biggest reveals and impressions out of Los Angeles.